Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold the grand opening for its new Nursing and Health Science Building at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. The community is invited.

The 30,000-square-foot facility features a lecture hall, computer lab, study rooms, skills practice lab, simulation labs with the latest technology, faculty offices and more.

Following a program in the lecture hall and ribbon cutting in the courtyard, the community is invited to tour this state-of-the-art addition to the campus that will train future generations of health care professionals in our region.

The grand opening is free and open to the public.

