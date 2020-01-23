Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold the grand opening for its new Nursing and Health Science Building at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
The 30,000-square-foot facility features a lecture hall, computer lab, study rooms, skills practice lab, simulation labs with the latest technology, faculty offices and more.
You have free articles remaining.
Following a program in the lecture hall and ribbon cutting in the courtyard, the community is invited to tour this state-of-the-art addition to the campus that will train future generations of health care professionals in our region.
The grand opening is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.