OCtech receives clean audit

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College received a clean audit report, area commissioners learned last month.

External auditor Randy Cooper of West Columbia-based Brittingham Group L.L.P. said the college received an unmodified opinion and auditors received full cooperation in their efforts.

“The college did receive unmodified opinions in both the financial area, as well as single audit. The college finished the year with a net deficit of $10,192,000. The deficit was increased due to a decrease in net position of $377,000,” Cooper said.

OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff noted that the net deficit of $10.2 million was driven by the college’s share of the state’s unfunded pension obligations, as well as its share of the state’s funded other post-employment benefit, or OPEB, liability, both of which the college is required by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board to report on its financial statements.

Cooper said, "You're required to report them. If you didn't report those, you would not have that deficit. All state agencies are in the same boat. They have a large postemployment and pension liability that reduces their net position."

During his report, Cooper stated that the college had total assets and deferred outflows of $44.4 million at June 30, 2022.

Included in this are cash, cash equivalents and investments totaling $12.1 million and capital assets of $20.6 million.

Combined, these two areas account for 73 percent of the college’s assets.

Cooper stated the college has total liabilities and deferred inflows of $54.6. Included in this amount are the pension liability, other postemployment benefit liabilities and related deferred inflows and outflows of $51 million. These items comprise 93 percent of total liabilities.

“Again, the college is paying the required amount it can each month. You can't pay down this liability any more than you are, and it'll fluctuate annually based on the actuarial determination,” Cooper said.

In other matters, the commission approved its 2022-2023 budget totaling $20,345,240.

OCtech Vice President of Fiscal Affairs Kim Huff said, “Every year we come back in October and adjust it because in June we don’t always know what the state appropriations are going to be. That was certainly true this year.”

Huff said change in state appropriations was just one of a few reasons that adjustments had to be made to the budget, which the commission first passed in June.

In other business, OC0tech President Dr. Walt Tobin reported on the success of the OCtech Foundation Fine Wines and Foods event, which was held Oct. 18.

“We sold more tickets than ever. We had more sponsors this year. I think our net was somewhere over $60,000,” Tobin said.

He also updated commissioners on the college’s preparations to fulfill requirements for having its accreditation reaffirmed by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, a process which is done every 10 years.

The SACSCOC Board of Trustees will vote in 2026 whether to affirm the college or not. In the meantime, the college is working to have its draft report completed by December 2024, ahead of its due date of March 1, 2025.

The college will then have its off-site review in April 2025 and an on-site review between September and November of that year.

Tobin said while the commission gave itself “pretty good” self-assessments, it may be important for them to consider what they are going to do going forward, including in the area of professional development.

“The Commissioners’ Academy, I think, is coming up in February,” he said. Tobin also noted it is also time for commission to review its bylaws and policy regarding governing and board control.

The commission agreed that that would be done ahead of its January meeting.

Academic Affairs

OCtech Vice President of Academic Affairs Williette Berry reported that she and Tobin just returned from the fall 2022 COMBASE conference in Atlanta. The theme of the conference was "Renewal Through Innovation and Talent Development."

COMBASE, an abbreviation for COMMUNITY BASED, is a consortium of many leading community and technical colleges in the nation dedicated to sharing innovative solutions to meet the challenges of the nation’s rapidly changing economy.

“I think that the key takeaway was making sure that we stay relevant and responsive to our students, to our community and to each other,” Berry said.

She said the college is still working to fill vacancies, including an administrative assistant position in the nursing department.

Student Affairs

OCtech Vice President for Student Services Dr. Sandra Davis said spring registration began Oct. 17.

Planning is already being done for the fall semester graduation, which will be held on campus Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Davis also reported on two vacancies in the student services division.

“One is for an admissions recruiter, and we're currently interviewing for that position. We just recently posted a position for a student success coach for our advising center,” Davis said.

Finance

Huff gave a September financial report which revealed the college had revenue of $10,845,827 at the end of September, with expenses standing at $5,182,867 million.

“We're tracking overall pretty close to where we should be. ... We're still down in our enrollment and tuition,” he said, noting that federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds were helping the college make up for the decline.

“Even though we're down eight percent ... being able to use those HEERF funds to cover that is certainly a tremendous help,” he said.

Huff said the anticipated revenues from Orangeburg and Calhoun counties was also down.

“What we receive from the counties with the hope that it will cover our plant operations and campus police through the first quarter is $250,000 short. That's very similar to what it's been over the last couple of years. That is covered by tuition and fees or other sources of revenue,” Huff said.

He also gave commissioners an update on campus projects, all of which are still in progress, including the placement of a digital sign in front of campus.

Other items

The commission approved the review of several policies, and also approved the deletion of its non-discrimination and anti-harassment policy and procedure because the state Technical College System office already had the same policy and procedure in its policy manual.

“We just follow their policy,” Huff said.