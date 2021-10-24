OCtech promoting COVID vaccine; college receives clean audit report

The president said everyone on campus had a “unit plan” to help achieve the college’s goals. He said it was his plan to foster a “culture of inclusive excellence” with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

“This semester, it is our intention to have a listening session with students of color sometime in October. There's a webinar planned for members of my staff and academic deans, and then right now we're working on a schedule that we will have a session for all of our faculty and staff on implicit bias and microaggression,” Tobin said.

He continued, “This is kind of a two-year plan for us. We'll do some webinars in the fall. We'll do a couple more in the spring, and then there's some specific workshops that we'll engage in with an organization out of California at San Diego State to address some of the inequities that we've got with students of color on campus.”

The president also reported he met with the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation on Oct. 11 to discuss the college’s legislative agenda for the upcoming year.

“For the system, that includes $28 million in recurring funds, $30 million in equipment for high-wage, high-demand programs (and) $80 million for maintenance and repair on campus,” Tobin said.