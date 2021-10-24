OCtech promoting COVID vaccine; college receives clean audit report

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is providing incentives to students and employees who receive the coronavirus vaccine, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walt Tobin said last week.
“We are raffling off iPads, AirPods and Apple watches to students who are selected from the raffle and show their vaccine card. We're also giving a $250 incentive to both full-time and part-time employees who demonstrate that they have gotten the vaccine,” Tobin said.
“We're also going to raffle off some items as well in a push to make sure that we get as many folks vaccinated as possible," he said.
Tobin spoke to Area Commission members at their meeting last week, describing how tech and four other colleges in the South Carolina Technical College System have joined Complete College America.
“It is a consortium network of two-year colleges who are working collectively to increase the success of underrepresented groups and low- to moderate-income students,” Tobin said.
He said a kickoff call was scheduled for Oct. 22, with another scheduled for Oct. 29 with groups of students and employees who support success in areas such as, for example, advising and tutoring.
“Over the course of the next year, we'll get some more information around that," Tobin said.
The president said everyone on campus had a “unit plan” to help achieve the college’s goals. He said it was his plan to foster a “culture of inclusive excellence” with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.
“This semester, it is our intention to have a listening session with students of color sometime in October. There's a webinar planned for members of my staff and academic deans, and then right now we're working on a schedule that we will have a session for all of our faculty and staff on implicit bias and microaggression,” Tobin said.
He continued, “This is kind of a two-year plan for us. We'll do some webinars in the fall. We'll do a couple more in the spring, and then there's some specific workshops that we'll engage in with an organization out of California at San Diego State to address some of the inequities that we've got with students of color on campus.”
The president also reported he met with the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation on Oct. 11 to discuss the college’s legislative agenda for the upcoming year.
“For the system, that includes $28 million in recurring funds, $30 million in equipment for high-wage, high-demand programs (and) $80 million for maintenance and repair on campus,” Tobin said.
He said the agenda also includes $51 million for lottery tuition assistance, $16 million for workforce scholarships and grants and $17 million for SC Wins, a statewide technical college scholarship program designed to address workforce shortages in South Carolina.
“Collectively, we need those three pots of money in an attempt to offer tuition free or, in some cases, almost free to our students who are enrolled with us that are in-state students,” Tobin said.
He noted that he also mentioned the college’s plans for a new advanced manufacturing building.
“We had our recent master plan study updated as part of our 50-year SACS reaffirmation, and the proposed plan is somewhere around 32,000 square feet of space. We think that might cost somewhere between $12 million and $15 million,” Tobin said.
“So we are still in our infancy. It is a wish list, but we understand that this will be a good session upcoming for the state, and it might be a good time to put that wish list on the delegation's radar,” he said.
The president also reported the college had the following vacancies: EMT instructor and program coordinator; a project manager for SC-PRIDE, a grant OCtech received in partnership with Williamsburg and Denmark technical colleges; a full-time nursing instructor and an assistant director of admissions.
Also during last week’s meeting, commissioners learned OCtech received a clean audit report.
External auditor Randy Cooper of West Columbia-based Brittingham Group L.L.P. said the college received an unmodified opinion and auditors received full cooperation in their efforts.
“The college did receive an unmodified audit opinion in both the financial area, as well as single audit. The college finished the year with a net deficit of $9.8 million. Again, there was an increase in net position of $953,000, and there were no internal control findings noted in our audit,” Cooper said.
OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff noted that a net deficit of $9.8 million was driven by the college’s share of the state’s unfunded pension, as well as its share of the state’s funded other post-employment benefit, or OPEB, liability, both of which the college is required by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board to report on its financial statements.
Cooper said, “The items reflected $23 million in pension and $20 million in OPEB. So that takes away from your net assets, and that's what creates your biggest deficit. So if you didn't have those items … you'd definitely have a surplus.”
