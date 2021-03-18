OCtech planning in-person graduation; face-to-face classes could soon resume

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is planning to hold in-person spring graduation ceremonies and could soon resume face-to-face classes.

“We are currently making plans for an in-person spring graduation on Monday, May 10,” Vice President of Student Services Dr. Sandra Davis told members of the OCtech Area Commission on Tuesday.

Additional details will be released later.

President Dr. Walt Tobin said the college is looking at holding a series of smaller ceremonies rather than one big one.

Tobin also said that Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to rescind the closure of public buildings means the college will soon return to face-to-face classes.

Even though the governor struck down the public mask requirement, the college will still observe a mask requirement, he said.

Tobin reported that under the proposed state education budget, all the college’s scholarships are funded. The state House is scheduled to debate the budget March 22 and hopefully it will be approved by late May or early June, he said.

The OCtech Foundation received a $50,000 donation that requires matching funds, Tobin said. When that happens, the donor plans to give another $50,000, he said.