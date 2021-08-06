OCtech offering free tuition

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College announced it’s offering guaranteed free tuition this fall to South Carolina residents enrolled in at least six credit hours in an eligible career certificate, diploma or degree-seeking program.
Students must apply and register for classes by Thursday, Aug. 12, to receive the tuition break.
“Gov. Henry McMaster has a goal that 60 percent of South Carolina residents will have a college credential by 2030,” OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said. “Currently, only 48 percent have met that mark in the state. We know that the path to a successful career and a living wage in any vocation requires post-secondary attainment.”
“OCtech is not only focused on helping the governor achieve that goal with the programs offered at the college, but we’re removing one of the most significant barriers – the cost of going to school,” he said.
Certificates and diplomas are available in most OCtech programs, offering short-term career training with options to continue working toward a degree. Online classes are available.
For those interested in OCtech’s health science and nursing programs, this is the perfect time to take prerequisite classes and prepare for admission.
High school students can take college classes that also count toward high school requirements, gain job experience through youth apprenticeships, or even graduate with an associate degree and high school diploma at the same time in OCtech’s Early College.
Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 16. Apply online at octech.edu, or call 803-535-1234 to make an appointment with an admissions counselor or 803-535-1224 to speak with a financial aid counselor.