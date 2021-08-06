OCtech offering free tuition

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College announced it’s offering guaranteed free tuition this fall to South Carolina residents enrolled in at least six credit hours in an eligible career certificate, diploma or degree-seeking program.

Students must apply and register for classes by Thursday, Aug. 12, to receive the tuition break.

“Gov. Henry McMaster has a goal that 60 percent of South Carolina residents will have a college credential by 2030,” OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said. “Currently, only 48 percent have met that mark in the state. We know that the path to a successful career and a living wage in any vocation requires post-secondary attainment.”

“OCtech is not only focused on helping the governor achieve that goal with the programs offered at the college, but we’re removing one of the most significant barriers – the cost of going to school,” he said.

Certificates and diplomas are available in most OCtech programs, offering short-term career training with options to continue working toward a degree. Online classes are available.

For those interested in OCtech’s health science and nursing programs, this is the perfect time to take prerequisite classes and prepare for admission.