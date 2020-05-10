OCtech: Nurse training ground zero

With the school’s Practical Nursing program, Tobin said, that can happen within one academic year.

“We’re helping to break the cycle of generational poverty,” he said. “We think of ourselves as the first stop on the road to the American Dream, because graduates can go directly into the workforce or enter an advanced degree program and continue their education.”

As the country fights the effects of COVID-19, nurses become an even more integral part in helping the community.

“COVID-19 has elevated the profession in the public eye due to the heroics of today’s nurses on the frontlines of this pandemic,” Tobin said. “A long-term effect will be the continued elevation of nurses as noble, selfless and dedicated to a special calling.”

This may have the positive effect of inspiring more people in the community to embrace this dedicated profession, Tobin said.

“Nurses have truly become our everyday heroes,” he said. “Individuals who enter this career have a passion to help others, an empathetic heart, an ability to provide compassion and comfort to people who are hurting, and an ability to solve a complex set of problems and issues.”