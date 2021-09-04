OCtech names first Presidential Award winners

“David Odom really understands the importance of adding flexible course options to a program,” Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs Richard Murphy said.

“Many of David’s students work, and it is a challenge for them to attend classes the same time each day. He has created online content and step-by-step tutorials that allow students to access these resources at any time. He has also structured the program so that students may work ahead and at their own pace. He also maintains an open lab for maximum flexibility for students,” Murphy said.

Johnson, who received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Benedict College in 1993, has worked at OCtech for 27 years. Prior to that, she worked for the Internal Revenue Service.

She was nominated for the Staff of the Year honor for her work ordering, managing, storing and distributing personal protective equipment during COVID-19.