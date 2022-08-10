OCtech, Lander create partnership

Lander University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College have established a series of articulation agreements that will enhance the transfer of business and criminal justice students from OCtech to Lander.

“Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is a greatly valued community partner of Lander University,” said Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Lander.

“This partnership will help our institutions honor our shared commitment to South Carolina to develop a strong and able workforce through high-quality education, as well as empower our students to lead satisfying and productive lives,” Jones said.

These agreements allow OCtech students to easily transfer their credits to Lander, entering as juniors. Students who meet the requirements of the program will be guaranteed admission to Lander and receive priority acceptance in their degree program.

“OCtech is a comprehensive technical college, which means that we provide students the opportunity to transition directly into the workforce or transfer seamlessly to a four-year college or university,” OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said. “I am excited about these new opportunities now available to OCtech students.

“Our relationship with Lander University continues to strengthen as we both work collectively to educate the citizens of the great state of South Carolina.”

The agreements apply to:

• OCtech’s associate of applied science in criminal justice to Lander’s bachelor of science in criminology

• OCtech’s associate of applied science in business administration to Lander’s bachelor of science in business administration, accounting emphasis

• OCtech’s associate of applied science in business administration to Lander’s bachelor of science in business administration, management/marketing emphasis

Officials at Lander extended their welcome to OCtech students interested in transferring to Lander.

“We know that OCtech graduates are well-prepared for success at Lander,” said Dr. Lucas McMillan, dean of Lander’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. “Lander’s criminology program takes advantage of the credentials and experience that full-time and part-time faculty members bring to the classroom. Our curriculum prepares students with the knowledge and skills to have successful careers and contribute to society.”

Dr. Mick Fekula, dean of the College of Business at Lander, added, “OCtech students will immediately be part of the Lander University family. OCtech’s business programs provide students with an opportunity to develop the skills they need for the workforce, and we are proud to offer OCtech students a path to seamlessly turn their two-year degree into a four-year degree.”

OCtech faculty are equally excited to provide this additional pathway to a four-year degree to their students.

“This is such a great opportunity for our students to expand the skills they gain at OCtech,” said Billy Ethridge, dean of Business, Computer Technology, Education and Public Service at OCtech, and coordinator of the institution’s criminal justice program. “The additional knowledge they’ll receive at Lander coupled with the hands-on training they get from OCtech will serve them well as they enter the field.”

“Moving from a community college to a four-year college or university can be challenging,” added Debra Jones, coordinator of OCtech’s business program. “Articulation agreements are a great way for our students to pursue a bachelor’s degree without having to repeat classes at Lander. I am a graduate of Lander’s business program, and I wish that I could have had this opportunity to move seamlessly from an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree.”