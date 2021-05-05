OCtech honors Tourvilles with naming of building; president cites family’s impact on college, Orangeburg community

Frank and Pearl Tourville's generosity and philanthropy are well known throughout the Orangeburg area and beyond.

On Tuesday, yet another honor was bestowed on the couple.

The Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Area Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to name the college’s new, $12.5 million nursing building the Frank and Pearl Tourville Nursing Building.

The naming comes about a month and a half after Frank Tourville's passing at the age of 87.

“My family and I are honored by this recognition,” Pearl Tourville said Tuesday. “Frank would have been proud as well knowing that the Tourville name will be associated with an exceptional facility designed to educate the next generation of nursing students whose work will ultimately help those in need and save lives.”

The college plans to hold a formal naming ceremony in the future. Details will be announced later.

The ribbon was cut on the 30,000-square-foot nursing building in March 2020.

The building features a larger, tiered lecture hall; computer lab and study rooms. It has a 30-station skills practice lab, simulation labs with the latest technology and faculty offices.

