OCtech honors 2020 Educators of the Year

Three faculty and staff members have been honored as Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College’s Educators of the Year and were recognized during the South Carolina Technical Education Association’s annual conference Feb. 13-15 in Myrtle Beach.

Williette Waring Berry, assistant vice president of academic affairs, is the outstanding administrator; Stefanie Gadson Brown, assistant dean of Arts and Science-Health Science Prep, is the outstanding faculty member; and Connie Hoffman, data management coordinator at OCtech, is the outstanding staff honoree.

SCTEA is a professional association of technical education personnel and others interested in post-secondary technical education.

Berry, a member of the South Carolina Bar and Orangeburg County Bar, has been a full-time instructor at OCtech for 16 years. Prior to that, she served as an adjunct for three years.

This is her second Educator of the Year award.

“I knew since the third grade that I wanted to be a lawyer, and I did everything to make that dream a reality,” she said, earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina in 1993 and graduating from Wake Forest University School of Law in 1996.