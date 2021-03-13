OCtech honors 2021 Educators of the Year

While at OCtech, Hall served on Faculty Council and was a member of the Foundation Assistance Team.

“Even though I am only officially part of two teams outside of my department, my goal is to connect the library to other departments and encourage cross-departmental cooperation,” Hall said during his tenure at OCtech. “I firmly believe that removing information and service silos will provide better services and experiences to our campus community.”

Hall said he appreciated the continuous opportunity to learn, grow and refine what the library means to OCtech.

“Throughout my five years at OCtech, I have found that everyone feels passionately about what they do and pushing students and the community we serve toward success. Because of this, everyone is very good at what they do and will often go the extra mile to make sure students are successful,” Hall said. “It has been said before that we are a small but mighty school. What this means to me is that we are all working very hard to selflessly improve our students’ and communities’ lives.”