OCtech honors 2021 Educators of the Year

Three faculty and staff members have been honored as Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College’s Educators of the Year and were recognized during the South Carolina Technical Education Association’s virtual annual conference Feb. 19-20.
Haley Hall, former head librarian, is the outstanding administrator; Susan Chavis, nursing program coordinator, is the outstanding faculty member; and Jason Haigler, building and grounds specialist, is the outstanding staff honoree.
SCTEA is a professional association of technical education personnel and others interested in post-secondary technical education.
Hall, who recently left his post at the college, was the head librarian at OCtech for five years. Prior to that, he served as an instruction librarian and branch manager at Trident Technical College in Charleston.
“I started working in a library as a work-study student and, after vowing to never work in libraries after that, I have held a wide range of positions within different types of libraries,” Hall said of his 23 years in the field. “Each role had its own challenges, experiences and lessons that I have used at OCtech.”
He is a member of two state library committees – the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee for PASCAL (Partnership Among South Carolina Academic Libraries) and the South Carolina Conference for Information Literacy Committee.
While at OCtech, Hall served on Faculty Council and was a member of the Foundation Assistance Team.
“Even though I am only officially part of two teams outside of my department, my goal is to connect the library to other departments and encourage cross-departmental cooperation,” Hall said during his tenure at OCtech. “I firmly believe that removing information and service silos will provide better services and experiences to our campus community.”
Hall said he appreciated the continuous opportunity to learn, grow and refine what the library means to OCtech.
“Throughout my five years at OCtech, I have found that everyone feels passionately about what they do and pushing students and the community we serve toward success. Because of this, everyone is very good at what they do and will often go the extra mile to make sure students are successful,” Hall said. “It has been said before that we are a small but mighty school. What this means to me is that we are all working very hard to selflessly improve our students’ and communities’ lives.”
Chavis has been a registered nurse for 34 years and joined the faculty at OCtech in August 2015. Prior to that, she worked at the Regional Medical Center for 14 years, the Department of Health and Environmental Control for two years and was a school nurse for 16 years. She has also been a weekend supervisor at a local long-term care facility.
“Moving from the clinical setting into education was a scary transition,” Chavis said. “OCtech has given me the wonderful opportunity to grow as an educator, as well as develop lifelong relationships. I love working with students in helping them achieve their dreams. It gives me great joy seeing the lightbulb come on when the students understand the concepts and are able to critically think through a problem.”
Chavis serves on OCtech’s Curriculum Committee, and has been a Nationally Certified School Nurse since 2006 and is a member of the National League for Nursing. She is a member of Mizpah Baptist Church in Fort Motte.
“As we are teaching future nurses who will care for the members of our community, I am 100 percent committed to excellence in education and strive to be the best educator I can be,” Chavis said.
Haigler has been an employee at OCtech for nine years and has helped with the setup of a number of college events, including the annual holiday celebration for employees and OCtech Foundation’s Home and Garden Symposium fundraiser. He is a member and trustee at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Columbia.
Haigler was one of OCtech’s first WHO Employees Award winners for his enthusiasm at work.
“What I like about working at OCtech are the people,” he said. “The people are what make a job enjoyable. I get up every morning and look forward to getting my day started on a positive note.”