 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

OCtech holds robotics camp

  • 0
robots

Campers prepare their robot for competition during the 2019 VEX Robotics Summer Camp at OCtech.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

VEX Robotics Summer Camp is back!

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will host the four-day camp June 6-9 and 13-16 for rising sixth- through eighth-graders and June 20-23 and July 25-28 for rising ninth- through 12th-graders. Sessions will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Campers will engage in activities that teach science and engineering principles while helping them develop teamwork, leadership, creativity and problem-solving skills.

The fee for each session is $25 and includes snacks and lunch. Sessions are limited to 20 participants.

For more information or to register for the camps, contact Debbie England at 803-535-1308 or englanddl@octech.edu.

The VEX Robotics Summer Camp is sponsored by the National Science Foundation and OCtech.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News