OCtech holds robotics camp

VEX Robotics Summer Camp is back!

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will host the four-day camp June 6-9 and 13-16 for rising sixth- through eighth-graders and June 20-23 and July 25-28 for rising ninth- through 12th-graders. Sessions will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Campers will engage in activities that teach science and engineering principles while helping them develop teamwork, leadership, creativity and problem-solving skills.

The fee for each session is $25 and includes snacks and lunch. Sessions are limited to 20 participants.

For more information or to register for the camps, contact Debbie England at 803-535-1308 or englanddl@octech.edu.

The VEX Robotics Summer Camp is sponsored by the National Science Foundation and OCtech.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0