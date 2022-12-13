 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

OCtech holds commencement

  • 0

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College held its fall graduation ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the college’s Roquemore Auditorium.

The speaker for the ceremony was retiring machine tool technology instructor Mike Morris.

Morris is a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and OCtech’s machine tool technology program. He worked at Greenwood Mills and Roper (now Husqvarna) before coming to OCtech as an MTT instructor in 1993.

OCtech receives clean audit

Spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 9. South Carolina residents enrolled in at least six credit hours in any certificate, diploma or degree-seeking program at OCtech this spring will receive free tuition.

Additionally, the college will waive the $50 late registration fee for all students who sign up for classes before the holiday break, Dec. 19-Jan. 2.

People are also reading…

For more information and to apply, visit octech.edu or call 803-535-1234.

OCtech, Google partner for free career training
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lab-grown blood transfused into patients in world-first

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News