OCtech health, nursing grads honored

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College’s Health Science and Nursing summer graduates were honored and received pins during the college’s graduation ceremonies July 29 at The Cinema.
Receiving special awards at the ceremonies were:
• Associate Degree Nursing (traditional): 1st Place Academic Award – Mauldin Thomas; 2nd Place Academic Award – Kaitlin Boddorf
• Medical Assisting: Academic Award – Yasmine Howell; Clinical Excellence – Melissa Curry-Glover, Nakisha Fine and Brittany Griffin
• Practical Nursing (FLEX): 1st Place Academic Award – Donita Gordon; 2nd Place Academic Award – Charity Taylor
• Practical Nursing (traditional): 1st Place Academic Award – Ronalda Surrin; 2nd Place Academic Award – Tiffiney Simmons
• Radiologic Technology : Academic Awards – Katelyn Carlisle, Chelsea Davis and Lillie Gravot; Clinical Excellence – Hunter Thaggard