OCtech graduation Tuesday

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold its fall graduation ceremony at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the college’s Roquemore Auditorium.

The speaker for the ceremony is retiring machine tool technology instructor Mike Morris.

Morris is a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and OCtech’s machine tool technology program. He worked at Greenwood Mills and Roper (now Husqvarna) before coming to OCtech as an MTT instructor in 1993.

“I have really been blessed to have had such an amazing career and met so many people – not only faculty, staff and administration, but students, as well,” he said. “I’m ready to pass the torch.”

Graduation tickets are required for admission. The ceremony will be streamed live on the college’s website, octech.edu.

Spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 9. South Carolina residents enrolled in at least six credit hours in any certificate, diploma or degree-seeking program at OCtech this spring will receive free tuition.

Additionally, the college will waive the $50 late registration fee for all students who sign up for classes before the holiday break, Dec. 19-Jan. 2.

For more information and to apply, visit octech.edu or call 803-535-1234.