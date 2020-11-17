OCtech graduation Dec. 15; social distancing, limited guests planned for event

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold its graduation Dec. 15 in Roquemore Auditorium, members of the college’s area commission were told Tuesday.
President Dr. Walt Tobin said the commencement will be held by division with social distancing. The divisions will graduate separately and times will be announced.
Attendance will be limited to the division faculty, students and two guests. Tobin said the auditorium can hold more than 200 people, but attendance will be limited to 75 at a time because of the coronavirus.
Around that time, the pinning ceremony for health science and nursing will be held, Tobin said.
In other business:
• Tobin gave a human resources report. He said the college has 159 full-time employees.
• The college is limiting the number of students on campus during the holidays, Tobin said
• Vice President of Academic Affairs Donna Elmore plans to retire and a committee has been formed to seek a replacement. The committee is chaired by Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Sandra Davis.
Tobin also reported that two members of the OCtech Foundation board will not seek to keep their seats.
“We are currently keeping the positions vacant,” Tobin said, adding that more Calhoun County representation is being sought.
• Tobin said that the college will hold some kind of small employee appreciation event, but the details aren’t clear yet.
• Elmore said that the accrediting agency for the medical assisting program recently did a virtual visit, touring the labs. All seem to go well, “but we won’t know until we get the final report,” she said.
She also said that the EMT program now has an ambulance simulator, and the recently acquired high-fidelity emergency mannequin has been placed into it.
• Elmore said that her department is working on the Early College program, but it’s been a challenge because “schools are coming back in different ways.” They’ve kicked off recruiting for the program for next semester, she said. She also said another apprenticeship signing day will be held soon.
• Davis said that as the fall semester ends, the college is kicking off spring registration on Jan. 11 and is even recruiting for the fall 2021 semester.
• Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff said, “Not a lot has changed in these numbers” since the last meeting. In a proposed budget, they’ve covered a shortfall, but it’s too soon to make any projections about spring.
Continuing education continues to struggle, with a deficit of about $50,000, he said. The college has received about a quarter of the expected money from Orangeburg County and should get funds from Calhoun County in February or March.
Expenses are down from last year, due in part to fewer students being on campus and less travel, he said.
• In capital projects, Huff said the drainage project for Building S is almost complete. The biggest pending project is HVAC and electrical upgrades to Building K, the former health science and nursing building.
• The commission approved a multitude of policy reviews in areas including board control, academic honors, withdrawal from courses and more. The commissioners approved a language change to a policy on board dismissal.
