OCtech graduation Dec. 15; social distancing, limited guests planned for event

• Tobin said that the college will hold some kind of small employee appreciation event, but the details aren’t clear yet.

• Elmore said that the accrediting agency for the medical assisting program recently did a virtual visit, touring the labs. All seem to go well, “but we won’t know until we get the final report,” she said.

She also said that the EMT program now has an ambulance simulator, and the recently acquired high-fidelity emergency mannequin has been placed into it.

• Elmore said that her department is working on the Early College program, but it’s been a challenge because “schools are coming back in different ways.” They’ve kicked off recruiting for the program for next semester, she said. She also said another apprenticeship signing day will be held soon.

• Davis said that as the fall semester ends, the college is kicking off spring registration on Jan. 11 and is even recruiting for the fall 2021 semester.

• Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff said, “Not a lot has changed in these numbers” since the last meeting. In a proposed budget, they’ve covered a shortfall, but it’s too soon to make any projections about spring.