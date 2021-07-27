OCtech graduation ceremonies set for Thursday

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold three socially distanced graduation ceremonies for its summer 2021 graduates Thursday, July 29, at The Cinema.

Associate of arts and science, business, computer technology, criminal justice, education, and engineering and advanced manufacturing technology graduates will be honored at the 1 p.m. ceremony.

Health science, medical assisting and radiologic technology graduates will be honored at the 3 p.m. ceremony.

Nursing graduates will be honored and receive their pins at the 5 p.m. ceremony.

Speakers for each ceremony will be respective OCtech division deans.

Participating graduates received two tickets for family or friends to attend. All graduates and guests will be socially distanced.

The ceremonies will be recorded and made available for the public to watch.

This year, the college is holding graduation ceremonies at the end of each semester so that all students have the opportunity to walk across the stage and be honored for their academic achievement.

Fall semester begin Monday, Aug. 16. For more information or to register for classes, visit octech.edu or call 803-535-1234.

