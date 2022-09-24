OCtech, Google partner for free career training

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College has partnered with Google to help local workers move into high-growth, in-demand information-technology jobs without ever leaving home.

Online Google Career Certificates prepare learners for well-paying jobs in as little as three months in data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management and user experience (UX) design.

The training is free, and space is limited to 35 participants in the first cohort. No prior IT experience is needed.

OCtech is part of a rural innovation hub established by Google and the American Association of Community Colleges to train the next generation of technology workers in rural counties nationwide in states with the highest number of IT job openings.

The goal is to provide students with access to education and work opportunities that allow them to remain in the communities in which they live.

“As a rural technical college in South Carolina, our mission of putting people to work in good jobs and great careers is enhanced by this partnership with Google and AACC,” President Dr. Walt Tobin said. “The ability to make Silicon Valley money while living in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties and working from home provides a significant opportunity for the residents in our service area. Our initial cohort is only the beginning of an investment we’re making to prepare individuals for jobs in the digital economy.”

According to Google, more than 1.5 million open jobs are available in Google Career Certificate fields, with a median entry-level salary of $66,000.

The certificates were developed by Google employees with decades of experience in their respective fields and input from top employers to ensure the content is rigorous enough to prepare learners for these competitive jobs. They are taught completely online via Coursera so students can learn at their own pace.

Google has established an employer consortium of more than 150 nationally recognized companies covering a variety of industry sectors, from automotive and pharmaceuticals to entertainment, finance and retail. Google Career Certificate students participate in real-world projects and graduate with a portfolio they can use as they connect with these employers.

Graduates can work as data analysts, computer support specialists, project coordinators, web and app designers, marketing associates and more. Resume and job interview resources are available to help in the career-seeking process.

The program begins Oct. 15. To reserve your spot, call OCtech’s Corporate Training and Economic Development Division at 803-535-1236.