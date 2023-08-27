The Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Foundation will hold The Webber Evening of Fine Wines and Food from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center on Russell Street in downtown Orangeburg.

In addition to Golden Ticket drawings for spectacular prizes, guests of this fall fundraising event enjoy a large assortment of wines, specialty beer and delicious local cuisine by some of the region’s best restaurants and caterers.

Tickets are $75 per person. The Webber Evening of Fine Wines and Food raises money to assist students with the cost of attending OCtech and funds educational projects that help OCtech fulfill its mission of taking students from college to career.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Anna Padgett at 803-535-1246 or padgettam@octech.edu.