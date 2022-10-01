OCtech Foundation’s Fine Wines and Food returns Oct. 18

More than a dozen local caterers and restaurants will showcase some of their best dishes when the Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Foundation’s signature fall fundraiser returns.

The Webber Evening of Fine Wines and Food will be held 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center on Russell Street in downtown Orangeburg. Tickets are $75 per person.

This year’s event remembers the legacy of Johnny and Susan Dukes Webber, who firmly believed in the mission of the college and the work of the foundation. Their vision inspired the inaugural Evening of Fine Wines and Food in 2005.

Bringing signature items and other delightful dishes for guests to enjoy are:

• A Gracious Affair

• Barbeque on the Go

• Blaz n Buz Catering Company

• Broughton Street Café

• Catering for All Occasions

• Chestnut Grill

• Cleveland Street Café

• Dukes Bar-B-Q

• Dupre Catering and Events

• Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly

• Golden Kernel Pecan Company

• House of Pizza on Sims Street

• Mama’s Kountry Kooking

• Palmetto Peach Catering

• Randolph’s Artisan Italian Ice and Gelato

• Starbucks

• 3 Cooks and Amiricle

• Tokyo Steak and Seafood.

Braised quail with Adluh grits, Hennessy bourbon salmon, tuna wontons, jambalaya, smoked pork sliders and goat cheese and fig preserves with bacon in phyllo are just some of the dishes guests will dine on at the event.

Supplying the evening’s selection of fine wines and craft beers are Advintage Distributing, Breakthru Beverage, Grapevine Distributors, Republic National Distributing Company, Southern Crown Partners, and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits.

In addition to delicious food and drink, guests will also have the opportunity to purchase Golden Tickets for a chance to win spectacular prizes. Golden Tickets are $50 each, and drawings will be held at 8:30 p.m.

Wine may be ordered at the event through Gibby’s Bottle Shop. Gibby’s will donate 10 percent of proceeds from wine ordered that evening to the OCtech Foundation. Individuals ordering 12 or more bottles of wine will receive a 10 percent discount on their purchase.

Funds raised during the Webber Evening of Fine Wines and Food provide support and emergency aid to students. Additionally, proceeds support academic program development and curricular innovations to meet community and workforce needs, as well as professional development experiences for faculty and staff to ensure they remain current in their fields.

This year’s event co-chairs are Ann and Dawes Edwards and Katherine and Craig Smith.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the Webber Evening of Fine Wines and Food, contact Reagan Blanchard at 803-535-1246 or blanchardmr@octech.edu.