 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

OCtech fall graduation ceremonies on campus Dec. 14

  • 0
Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold two socially distanced graduation ceremonies Tuesday, Dec. 14, on campus in the college’s Roquemore Auditorium.

Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Business, Computer Technology, Criminal Justice, Education, and Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing Technology graduates will be honored at the 3 p.m. ceremony.

Health Science and Nursing graduates will be honored at the 5 p.m. ceremony.

Participating graduates received two tickets for family or friends to attend. Both ceremonies will be recorded and made available for the public to watch. Additionally, the ceremonies will be streamed live on Facebook.

Registration is currently underway for spring classes at OCtech, which begin Jan. 10.

TheTandD.com: $5 for 5 months

Thanks to a number of grant and scholarship programs available – including the new Workforce Scholarships for the Future announced by Gov. Henry McMaster in November – most students registering for the spring 2022 semester won’t have to pay tuition or required fees.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit octech.edu or call 803-535-1234.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes: Kentucky governor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News