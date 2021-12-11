OCtech fall graduation ceremonies on campus Dec. 14

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold two socially distanced graduation ceremonies Tuesday, Dec. 14, on campus in the college’s Roquemore Auditorium.

Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Business, Computer Technology, Criminal Justice, Education, and Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing Technology graduates will be honored at the 3 p.m. ceremony.

Health Science and Nursing graduates will be honored at the 5 p.m. ceremony.

Participating graduates received two tickets for family or friends to attend. Both ceremonies will be recorded and made available for the public to watch. Additionally, the ceremonies will be streamed live on Facebook.

Registration is currently underway for spring classes at OCtech, which begin Jan. 10.

Thanks to a number of grant and scholarship programs available – including the new Workforce Scholarships for the Future announced by Gov. Henry McMaster in November – most students registering for the spring 2022 semester won’t have to pay tuition or required fees.

For more information, visit octech.edu or call 803-535-1234.

