OCtech fall classes begin online Aug. 17

“During these uncertain times, OCtech provides a safe, flexible and affordable option for recent high school graduates and adults seeking great careers to begin or earn their college degree close to home,” Tobin said. “Scholarships like Lottery Tuition Assistance and SC WINS, a technical college scholarship program designed to address workforce shortages in South Carolina, make attendance tuition free for most students. For those interested in earning a bachelor’s degree, our associate of arts and science courses transfer seamlessly to colleges and universities statewide. OCtech is proof that you don’t have to go far to get further in life.”

In addition to traditional face-to-face courses and online classes that students can complete on their own schedule, OCtech offers other options to help students meet their educational needs.

Hybrid courses deliver some instruction in a traditional setting at a scheduled time and some instruction online. Synchronous online courses are the same as traditional lecture classes, except students attend classes at a set time online and are able to interact live with their instructor.