OCtech enhances safety measures

“This is an unprecedented time, and we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety and security of all of our students, faculty and staff,” President Dr. Walt Tobin said. “We understand the concerns individuals have with leaving their homes and returning to campus. We are continuing to monitor this fluid situation and adjust our learning and work environment as needed while maintaining a standard of excellence in education at OCtech.”

Fall courses begin Monday, Aug. 17. The courses will be offered on campus and online.

Hybrid courses combining online and classroom instruction will also be available. These options offer students flexibility when setting their schedules around work, childcare and other obligations or health concerns.

“By providing flexibility in our course offerings and schedules, we have the ability to meet the needs of a diverse set of learners,” Tobin said. “We have developed an integrated approach to online and face-to-face instruction that allows for active learning while maintaining a safe and secure environment for employees and students. We have expanded our technology capabilities, and we’re using it as a resource and a tool rather than as a replacement for face-to-face instruction.”