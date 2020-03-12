OCtech cancels all extracurricular and community activities for March

In light of the growing concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College has cancelled all extracurricular and community activities beginning Monday, March 16, and continuing through the end of March.

The college will remain open during its normal hours of operation, and classes will be held on campus as scheduled. Enrollment for the summer and fall semesters begins Monday, March 16.

A special screening and discussion of “The Burning Bed” originally scheduled for March 26 has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. It is the second film in OCtech and the Center for Creative Partnerships’ Community Cinema social justice film series.

The final film in the series, “From Swastika to Jim Crow: Jewish Scholars in Black Colleges,” will be screened Thursday, April 23.

OCtech will continue to monitor and assess the potential impact of COVID-19 on the college and campus community. The college will post any updates on its website, www.octech.edu.

