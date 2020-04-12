OCtech anticipates $1.8M from stimulus

Huff said the college’s continuing education division had revenue of $477,849 and expenses of $255,980 at the end of February.

“They have been doing that now for at least two years, and we still budget for them breaking even. So anything they do above and beyond that is a benefit to the college and helps out in other areas where shortfalls may happen,” Huff said.

In reporting on the college’s physical plant fund summary through February, Huff said, “There was a shortfall of $697,000 that the counties were not funding that is being made up by tuition.”

“We did submit in the last two weeks our budget proposal to Orangeburg County for next year. I don’t know what’ll happen with those hearings coming up in the next few weeks. Usually those happen in the next month or so,” he said.

He said the college appreciates the hours the college’s employees in its police, physical plant and information technology departments are working, particularly with tasks that can be done from home.

“We will be looking at their hours and making some adjustments, trying to make sure that all of those employees stay whole if possible with their paychecks,” Huff said.

