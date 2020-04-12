OCtech anticipates $1.8M from stimulus

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College could receive $1.8 million from the federal stimulus package, according to President Dr. Walt Tobin.
The college is anticipating the money as part of the $2 trillion package which was recently passed to help the country’s economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We're told ... half of that money is supposed to go directly into the hands of students, and then the balance of that money can be used for operations of the college,” Tobin said.
Tobin addressed the pandemic during the April 7 area commission meeting, saying the college is working to address the needs of its students, faculty and staff amid the pandemic.
"It has been, I think, a significant team effort on all of our parts to make sure that our students are provided with a continuity of instruction and employees continue to be safe and allowed to work and to earn a wage as part of this transition," he said.
As long as they remain in their cars, students have been allowed to enter the campus to access Wi-Fi as needed, the president said.
"Our campus police are here from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 to 12 on Friday. We've allowed our faculty and some staff to continue to come between the hours of 10 and 12 on Monday and 10 to 4 on Wednesday and Thursday," Tobin said.
He said faculty and staff were scheduled to return to campus on May 8 and students on May 11. He is, "cautiously optimistic that we'll be at a point where that will be allowed to happen."
OCtech Human Resources Director Marie Howell said the college's employees are eligible for services provided through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Fund.
“That’s emergency family medical leave expansion and the emergency paid sick leave. So we’re trying to make sure our employees are aware of that information,” she said.
The president also gave an update on the South Carolina General Assembly, which met on April 8.
"May 14 was supposed to be the last day of this legislative session, but from what we're hearing, they'll most likely not return into the fall. So we're going to operate under the assumption that the funds we've received for the current year will continue for next year until they're able to come back and vote on a budget,” Tobin said.
“I've sent out letters to all of the early college seniors who'll be graduating in May. ... We've identified the number of courses that those students have completed in hopes of having them to enroll as a traditional college student and finish an academic program and transfer to a four-year college,” he said.
Tobin said he’s also written a note to all high school seniors, “congratulating them on finishing high school and hoping that they will choose us as their post-secondary provider.”
The college is still planning to launch its youth apprenticeship program in the fall, he said.
The college's transition to online learning will continue for the remainder of the spring term, Tobin said. Virtual town halls were held for faculty and staff to keep everyone aware of campus changes.
“It really is just an opportunity for us to connect and let the faculty and staff know that we value them and appreciate them and just ask them to exercise patience as we work through the issues,” Tobin said.
As part of his quarterly report, Tobin said the college has hired a TriO Program recruiter, an industrial electronics/industrial maintenance program coordinator, a campus police officer and a new mechatronics instructor.
Academic Affairs
OCtech Vice President of Academic Affairs Donna Elmore commended faculty for their flexibility in switching to online learning.
“I think that's a real testament to the leadership of our deans and also Crystal Mallner, who is our assistant dean for the online college," she said.
The college has extended its spring semester from May 8 to May 28.
“Right now we're still working through issues with laboratory courses,” and the Orangeburg County School District regarding dual-enrollment students, Elmore said.
“We have 350 senior dual-credit students that are trying to finish up courses in order to graduate from high school and graduate with college credit. ... We're working multiple timetables here as well as graduating our own seniors,” Elmore said.
She said OCtech’s own graduation has been postponed until the end of the summer session.
“We've not publicized a date yet. We're still following what's happening, and we're also looking at what we need to do with pinning ceremonies and those types of things. We're watching the changes that occur in our accrediting agencies and also producing documents for our accrediting agencies,” Elmore said.
“We have plans and we have contingency plans. When we moved spring (session) back three weeks, that would mean that summer (session) would start on the first of June. And we hope to be able to pull all of that off,” she said.
Student Services
OCtech Vice President for Student Services Dr. Sandra Davis said the college launched an Outbound Care Call during the week of March 23 to check on students.
Students will be kept abreast of a new date for spring graduation, she said.
Davis also said a few students were provided laptops with the assistance of the OCtech Foundation’s Emergency Assistance Fund.
She also reported that the college’s summer and fall registration will begin on April 20. The nursing and health sciences program application period has also been extended to June 4.
“Typically, that application is turned in in person, but ... now they're able to either fax or mail in their application packet for those competitive programs. The advising and admissions staff … are reaching out to students who are in an applied status, or moved-to-student status, or have been accepted for summer and fall semesters as we continue with our case management effort,” she said.
Davis also reported that student workers under the federally-funded College Workplace Program are continuing to be paid.
“Our students will get paid on April 30 and again on May 30," she said.
Finance
OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff gave a February financial report.
“At this point, things are looking not bad,” he said.
The college reported revenue of $16,568,358 at the end of February, with expenses standing at $13,209,237.
"As of February, I felt like we were in pretty good shape. As of now, I have no idea what to expect for the summer," he said, noting that the anticipated federal stimulus funds will be helpful to the college.
Huff said the college’s continuing education division had revenue of $477,849 and expenses of $255,980 at the end of February.
“They have been doing that now for at least two years, and we still budget for them breaking even. So anything they do above and beyond that is a benefit to the college and helps out in other areas where shortfalls may happen,” Huff said.
In reporting on the college’s physical plant fund summary through February, Huff said, “There was a shortfall of $697,000 that the counties were not funding that is being made up by tuition.”
“We did submit in the last two weeks our budget proposal to Orangeburg County for next year. I don’t know what’ll happen with those hearings coming up in the next few weeks. Usually those happen in the next month or so,” he said.
He said the college appreciates the hours the college’s employees in its police, physical plant and information technology departments are working, particularly with tasks that can be done from home.
“We will be looking at their hours and making some adjustments, trying to make sure that all of those employees stay whole if possible with their paychecks,” Huff said.
Marketing
OCtech Dean of Marketing and Foundation Director Faith McCurry said the college magazine has been printed.
“You should see it in your mailboxes … most definitely by the week of April 20. We’re hoping that will be a way that we can encourage interest in enrolling for summer and fall even though we’re all going through challenging times,” McCurry said.
She said the tractor-trailers in the college’s truck driving program now have pictures of students on each side to promote the college’s different programs.
“These trailers are on the interstate, and they’re all around town. So we think it’s going to be a great way for us to advertise our programs," McCurry said.
She said the college has also been working on providing virtual campus tours.
“Even though people can’t come and visit us in person, they can go to our website," McCurry said.
She said the college’s Home and Garden Symposium which had been set for May 13 may have to be postponed or cancelled.
“We’re just going to try to look on the bright side and work very hard to make our fall event, Fine Wines and Food event, a very successful event for our Foundation,” McCurry said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.