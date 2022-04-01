OCtech addressing enrollment dip, tuition shortfall

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is poised to re-examine how to strengthen enrollment to offset a tuition shortfall brought on as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020.

During an Area Commission meeting on March 22, OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff reported that the college fortunately had the use of federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to fall back on.

"When the pandemic hit us in the spring of 2020, it had an impact on our enrollment that following year, 2020-2021, as it did all other colleges. With the decline that we had in enrollment, HERFF funds were available to help us," Huff said.

He continued, "This year we had hoped for a rebound of those numbers, and so far we haven't seen that. So they stayed down like they were in 2021 for this year. We still have HERFF funds available this year and some other savings throughout the budget that help us cover those shortfalls."

The college reported revenue of $16.5 million at the end of February, with expenses standing at $13.2 million.

Huff said the HEERF funds are able to be carried over into next year.

"That would be the institutional portion of HERFF funds, and the student portion of HERFF funds. So that's a tremendous help going into next year's budget as well. But, of course, at some point when those funds run out, we'll be where we have to really look at our enrollment again and make sure that we're headed in the right direction to trend back upward and try to get back to where we were before the pandemic," he said.

Huff said OCtech is not alone in its challenges to secure a rebound in enrollment numbers.

"Some colleges have been able to rebound slightly. Some are like us and really haven't yet. So we aren't alone in this, but we prefer to be leading the pack that's headed back up," Huff said.

He also reported on two of the college's building projects, including Phase 2 of the Building K renovation project. Mechanical and electrical upgrades, including HVAC replacements, are among the work to be done to the Health Sciences Building.

Repurposed space will also create the opportunity for amenities such as study rooms. Building K was built in 1987.

Huff said the approval of the renovation project is among the agenda items to be discussed at the state General Assembly's Joint Bond Review Committee meeting next week.

"After that approval, it goes to the state Fiscal Accountability Authority the following week. Once those two agencies approve it, then we have the authority to proceed on with an architect and begin Phase 2," he said.

Huff said OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin has requested some additional funds from the state General Assembly for the project.

"If that were to happen for that project, then it may mean that we have to kind of backtrack and get some additional approvals to make that project happen on a larger scale. ... So that's kind of pending, but right now we want to proceed on as is and get those approvals," he said.

The removal of the college's machine tool program to Building T with the help of $2 million in state funds was the second project discussed at the commission meeting.

While the college had approved $100,000 to go toward the project, Huff warned area commissioners during the meeting that that price would likely climb.

"I do not have a number to ask for your approval at this meeting, but I'm hearing that it's going to be significantly higher than what we had thought. So I'm hearing $200,000, $250,000 possibly. I just don't know at this point. I'm just kind of letting you know so it won't be a surprise in the next month when I come back and ask for that," Huff said.

"We are hearing because of the construction and the market and the amount of work that has to be done down there that it is going to be bit more than the $100,000 that I had presented last month. That money is still going to come from state funds for that whole project. We have state funding for that," he said.

President's report

Tobin reported that the state House of Representatives has approved the state's $14 billion budget, which includes $8 million for an advanced manufacturing center at the college.

"The House passed the budget with no changes. So if you'll recall, the $8 million for the advanced manufacturing center made it out of the House budget. Senate Finance begins their debate on the budget beginning on April 12, and then the full Senate on April 25," the president said.

Tobin also reported on the college's Roadmap to College initiative that includes campus visits from fifth-graders in Orangeburg County.

"The plan was to have all 400 come in small groups in the spring. I believe I overcommitted. So the plan is that we'll start with one school April 11 and 12," he said.

Fifth-graders from Mellichamp Elementary School will visit classrooms and labs in Buildings K, U and N from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on April 11-12.

"We're really excited about that as part of our plan to encourage students early on to consider college and consider OCtech as part of their post-secondary plans," Tobin said.

The president also encouraged the commissioners to attend the OCtech Foundation's 16th Home and Garden Symposium to be held Wednesday, May 11, at the new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center on Russell Street in downtown Orangeburg.

Academic affairs

Williette Berry, vice president of academic affairs, said the college has finalized interviews for applicants seeking to fill the positions of Early College dean and interventionist.

"Hopefully we'll be making offers this week to those individuals. We are scheduled to meet with the applicant for the nursing instructor position -- that has been vacant for some time -- on (March 28). I'm hopeful that she will accept with a start date in August," Berry said.

She said the college is still accepting applications for a CNA and phlebotomy instructor, as well as those for temporary grant positions, including an Early College adviser.

Berry also reported that the college hosted a counselor's breakfast to provide participants with updates to its Early College program and new career academies.

She also noted that SCWorks would be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the college in partnership wtih OCtech, Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce and the Regional Medical Center.

"We're expecting over 50 participating employers from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center to Zaxby's. So we've got you covered from A to Z," Berry said.

Student services

OCtech Vice President for Student Services Sandra Davis reported that summer and fall registration began March 14.

"We are a little more than halfway near the end of the spring semester, and we are preparing now for our end-of-the-semester activities, which would also include our spring graduation exercises ... on Tuesday, May 10," Davis said.

She also reported a new assistant director of enrollment will start on March 28.

"We have (also) filled the vacancy for the nursing and health sciences coordinator in our advising center, and that individual will start to work on April 4. That leaves us with two vacancies that we are currently accepting applications for. One is for an (admissions) recruiter for our admissions office, and one is for an admin specialist for our TRIO department," Davis said.

She said the college is reviewing applications for an administrative assistant for for student services.

Other business

The college approved three policies, all of which were reviewed during the meeting. The policies included one for establishing procedures for enrolling senior citizens in courses taken at the college. The other policies regarded the establishment and maintenance of counseling services and the establishment of a comprehensive student activities program.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.