OCSO, others 'commission' new officer; boy fighting terminal cancer get boost for goal

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office was one of several law enforcement agencies from across the state that participated in a mass honorary commissioning ceremony for a 10-year-old battling terminal cancer.

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel of Freeport, Texas, has brain and spine cancer, but that has not stopped him from setting a goal to be sworn in as a law enforcement officer by 100 agencies in Texas. In fact, he has far surpassed it.

He continued to add to his honors during a general swearing-in ceremony held on Friday, July 8 at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy Gymnasium at 5400 Broad River Road in Columbia.

The OCSO was among the law enforcement groups present to make Daniel an honorary member of their respective agencies.

“I think it's something great. A young man like that with terminal cancer has this as his wish. Whatever we could do with that, we were definitely happy to do it,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

All attendees were asked to be at the gymnasium early to be in place to welcome Daniel, who arrived at the ceremony with a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division escort.

Each agency was asked to provide one marked and lighted vehicle to participate in a “blue light” entry.

“We do a lot with kids, but when a kid has a terminal illness and the first thing he thinks about is being commissioned with as many agencies as he could, that's just touching, especially with the climate that we're in now. That's really big,” Ravenell said.

He said Daniel was presented with an honorary commission card and “some other tokens from the sheriff's office.”

“We were contacted by the University of South Carolina police department. They were basically making contact and organizing it for this entire area. We just told them we would be glad to participate,” the sheriff said.

“That's a real good thing. Just to see a smile on that kid's face is exciting,” he said.