OCSD works through early challenges including internet connectivity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg County School District says there have been some hiccups with children starting school virtually, but overall the year has started smoothly.

"There are going to be some challenges, but there are always challenges," Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. "There are circumstances when you open up school in a traditional sense where a kid misses the bus or the schedule is not right."

"We have had some of those challenges along the way but overall I have had an overwhelmingly positive response," Foster said. "There are some things that have occurred as far as connectivity but the help desk is there to continue to help. It was overloaded on Monday (Aug. 24)."

The district has also been dealing with an overloaded help desk line.

"We are going to expand some additional numbers," Foster said, noting additional individuals will also be added to help man the help desk. "We are going to open up some different phone numbers. Call back and bear with us until we can get back to you."

The phone number for the help desk is 803-533-7981. The email address is helpdesk@ocsdsc.org

He said in some cases, parents and students have shown up and teachers were not present.