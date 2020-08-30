OCSD works through early challenges including internet connectivity

The Orangeburg County School District says there have been some hiccups with children starting school virtually, but overall the year has started smoothly.
"There are going to be some challenges, but there are always challenges," Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. "There are circumstances when you open up school in a traditional sense where a kid misses the bus or the schedule is not right."
"We have had some of those challenges along the way but overall I have had an overwhelmingly positive response," Foster said. "There are some things that have occurred as far as connectivity but the help desk is there to continue to help. It was overloaded on Monday (Aug. 24)."
The district has also been dealing with an overloaded help desk line.
"We are going to expand some additional numbers," Foster said, noting additional individuals will also be added to help man the help desk. "We are going to open up some different phone numbers. Call back and bear with us until we can get back to you."
The phone number for the help desk is 803-533-7981. The email address is helpdesk@ocsdsc.org
He said in some cases, parents and students have shown up and teachers were not present.
"This is a learning process for everybody," Foster said, noting some parents and teachers may have been in the wrong class. "When you logged in, it may have been the wrong class. It is just those small things that will take us the opportunity to get used to."
Foster expressed his appreciation for the advice given from parent to parent on social media about unique challenges.
Foster also said the district continues to work out hot spot internet connectivity issues in areas.
"We will continue to deploy those hot spots there," Foster said.
Ombudsman/Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. Jesse Washington said through Aug. 25 about 11,104 students have registered and 7,932 devices have been picked up.
About 745 hot spots have been deployed.
Foster noted the device distribution has just begun for high school students.
"We are out of the gate pretty well," Foster said.
Foster encouraged those with hot spot issues to call the district's technology department.
"In some areas, even with a hot spot, there is simply no connectivity," he said, adding the district is doing all it can to ensure all can get access.
In order to qualify for hot spot connectivity, a family must be 250% below the poverty level.
Individuals are encouraged to go to the district's website to fill out a survey to determine eligibility.
"Our teachers, our instructional staff, our technology department, our communication department our everyone we are working tirelessly to make this thing as painless and as seamless as possible, even during a challenging time," Foster said.
"We will continue to get better," Foster said. "It is not perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but thank this community for encouraging those who may have had a challenge."
"This is something new to all us," Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said. "If we just have the patience ... sometimes we may not have that."
Several trustees praised the district's transition and flexibility in dealing with COVID-19.
"Out of every bad situation comes good," Trustee Vernell Goodwin said, noting the pandemic has forced students to become more technologically savvy. "This transition is really preparing our children for the future."
Trustee Betty Pelzer inquired if the district is tracking children to make sure they are receiving instruction.
Foster said the district has the ability to see if a child has logged in or not.
"Our schools are calling those individuals to make sure students are registered," Foster said.
In-class instruction
OCSD Nurse Patti Padgett noted the district will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines for COVID-19 response when in-person instruction begins next month.
If a student or employee tests positive for COVID-19, they will be required to isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days and then only return to school if the individual does not have a fever after 24 hours without fever-reducing medicines, Padgett said.
Students suspected of having COVID-19 would be sent to the school nurse, isolated and then sent home with a parent or guardian, she said.
Padgett said students and parents will be encouraged to contact their doctor and get tested.
If someone at the student's or employee's home tests positive, the individual would have to quarantine for 14 after the infected individual ends a 10-day isolation, Padgett said.
If a student or employee is in close contact with a person outside the home, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days since the last contact.
Trustee Dr. William O'Quinn inquired if a teacher would be able to teach from home if testing positive for COVID-19. He also asked if teachers would be required to teach both online and virtual.
Foster said if teachers are not under any restrictions, they could teach from home. "We will monitor and adjust in that regard."
Foster also said while teachers will be teaching both online and virtually, they will not be doing so simultaneously.
Keeping students, employees safe
Assistant Superintendent for Operations Robert Grant said face shields have been delivered to all district staff, along with 50,000 disposable masks. An additional 50,000 disposal masks will be delivered.
Sneeze guards have also been received as well as 15 electrostatic sanitation sprayers that will be distributed to schools based on size.
COVID-related signage has been delivered, Grant said. Hand sanitizer was scheduled to arrive to the district by the end of the month.
All district parents and guardians are also encouraged to fill out a transportation survey on the district's website (ocsdsc.org) by Sept. 4 in order for the district to begin scheduling bus routes.
Bus drivers in the district will be given personal protective equipment, including masks, face shields and gloves. The district has an order for 30,000 additional gloves.
Grant noted CDC guidelines recommend those choosing to wear a face shield should also wear a mask.
Orangeburg Online
Assistant Superintendent For Curriculum & Instruction Andress Carter-Sims reminded families to complete the Orangeburg Online survey by filling out one application per student. The survey will be on the district's website in the near future.
The survey will enable the parent to decide to sign up virtually for the entire semester. Once the survey is completed, the parent will receive an automatic email online.
Parents will be provided schedules based on information on the survey results.
Any questions should be addressed to OO@ocsdsc.org
In other matters
- The district will begin a census campaign to challenge all schools to complete the 2020 census.
Foster said he will personally fund and cook for the faculty and staff of the school that reports 100% participation in the census.
- Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business Community partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said the district's website is being upgraded and revamped in a more user-friendly fashion.
"Our website must be the first source of information," Glenne Piccolino said. "There are still broken links and pages are being developed. We still have a way to go."
- Trustees went into closed session to discuss personnel recommendations and matters, contractual matters and financial matters.
- The next board meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 102 Founders Court at 6:30 p.m.
