OCSD working to improve performance, Foster says; schools see progress, but district lags in some key areas

State report card data shows that while Orangeburg County’s public schools improved in some areas, the district performed below the state average in others.

The superintendent says the district is working to improve student performance.

"We are one, and I’m confident that by working together, we will ensure all children are prepared for school and reading on grade-level by third grade," District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

The state report card data was released recently by the S.C. Department of Education.

Young students

The data shows the district fell below the state's average in student readiness for third-grade math and third-grade English language arts.

“In third grade we often say that students are ‘reading to learn’ not ‘learning to read,’” Foster said. “A child’s mastery of reading is extremely important as they leave second grade and is a strong indication of the student’s ability to experience success as he/she matriculates through elementary school.”