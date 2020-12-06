OCSD working to improve performance, Foster says; schools see progress, but district lags in some key areas

State report card data shows that while Orangeburg County’s public schools improved in some areas, the district performed below the state average in others.
The superintendent says the district is working to improve student performance.
"We are one, and I’m confident that by working together, we will ensure all children are prepared for school and reading on grade-level by third grade," District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.
The state report card data was released recently by the S.C. Department of Education.
Young students
The data shows the district fell below the state's average in student readiness for third-grade math and third-grade English language arts.
“In third grade we often say that students are ‘reading to learn’ not ‘learning to read,’” Foster said. “A child’s mastery of reading is extremely important as they leave second grade and is a strong indication of the student’s ability to experience success as he/she matriculates through elementary school.”
“Equipping families with the knowledge and resources necessary to stimulate infant and toddler brain development will require a coordinated effort among our district, its educators and retirees, as well as this wonderful community, its leaders and groups,” Foster continued. “It’s just the type of collaborative work that our newly-consolidated district and communities are poised to undertake."
The school district participated in the state's Kindergarten Readiness Assessment that assesses a child's readiness to learn at the beginning of their kindergarten year.
Students are assessed in four areas: social foundations, language/literacy, math and physical well-being.
Of the 817 5K students who took the KRA in the district in 2019-2020, about 32.68% (267) were assessed as demonstrating readiness for learning, meaning the child consistently demonstrates the skills and behaviors that enable that child to fully participate in the kindergarten curriculum.
About 37.82% (309) of the children were approaching readiness and 29.5% (241) were emerging readiness. That means the child displays either some or minimal foundational skills and behaviors needed to meet expectations.
Across the district’s 16 elementary schools, second-grade student readiness for third-grade math is just below the state average, with 36.2% of OCSD students on track (compared to 37.2% on average throughout the state). About 835 second-graders took the assessment.
Orangeburg’s third-grade ELA readiness was 30.7%. The statewide average for second-graders in third-grade ELA readiness was 33.6%.
In addition to early education, high school graduation rates, SAT and ACT scores also are below state averages.
Coronavirus changed assessments
The report is the first accountability measure released for the consolidated countywide school district.
The release of the report card data was different this year as many schools were unable to administer many of the accountability measures that are used for the annual report cards due to the coronavirus and school closures on March 16.
The U.S. Department of Education approved the state's request to waive spring statewide assessments, accountability ratings and certain reporting requirements in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for the 2019-2020 school year.
As a result, end-of-year tests like SC READY and end-of-course exams in Algebra I and English were suspended.
The overall ratings of excellent, good, average, below average, and unsatisfactory that are assigned to schools as well as individual report card indicators do not appear on the 2020 report cards.
District administrators analyzed the report during a recent professional development session with principals.
“Every number in this data is a child,” OCSD Executive Director of Testing, Accountability and Research Dr. Wanda McMichael told the principals. “You have to know what your students need help learning. This data will show you.”
Support Local Journalism
Foster encouraged principals to be strategic in everything that they do.
“Continue to focus on the work,” he said, encouraging the principals to study the data and take necessary steps to improve.
"You may not have loved every number you saw today. I didn’t either, but it’s critical that we know, so that tomorrow we can win,” Foster said.
Graduation rate
The district’s on-time graduation rate of 79.1% underperformed the state average and will be an area of emphasis for OCSD’s new administration, according to a district press release. The county's graduation rate is 81.1% if the county's charter school is included.
The state's average is 82.1%
Branchville High School’s graduation rate of 91.2% was the highest among Orangeburg’s public schools and well above the state average.
Branchville’s graduation rate improved over the year before. Edisto High School (84.6%) and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School (86%) also improved.
SAT
Five of the district’s seven high schools increased their total SAT composite.
Lake Marion High School's total composite SAT score for 2020 was 892, which is 36 points higher than in 2019.
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler's total composite SAT score was 880, which is 26 points higher than 2019; and Branchville High School's composite SAT score was 915, which is 25 points higher than in 2019.
Bethune-Bowman Middle High saw an increase in its composite SAT score from 812 to 854 and Edisto High School's composite SAT score increased seven points to 918.
Edisto High School had the highest composite SAT score in the district. The state’s average SAT composite score was 1,019.
A composite score of 1020 or higher on the SAT is an indication of a student’s college readiness.
The district's average English reading and writing score is 463, and average math score is 445, equating to a composite score average of 908.
ACT
The district’s high school students’ ACT scores are improving in some subject areas, such as science at Lake Marion High School, as well as math and reading at Branchville High School.
However, overall composite scores for last year’s graduates fell.
Branchville High School had the highest composite ACT score of 15.2.
The district's average ACT composite score was 14.3, compared to the state average of 18.1.
Dual enrollment
There was a bright spot for the 2019-2020 school year for those students in the district who are enrolled in high school and doing college coursework.
About 79% of 396 eleventh- and twelfth-graders completed six hours of dual enrollment course work with a grade of C or higher. A total of 28% of the district's students are dually enrolled.
“Not only will these students have some of their core coursework already completed as they enter college, those students and families also did not incur any cost for those courses thanks to partnerships with S.C. State, OCtech and Claflin," Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Andress Carter-Sims said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.