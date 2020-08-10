OCSD welcomes several new principals for 2020-2021 school year

Some returning Orangeburg County School District students will have new principals heading into the 2020-2021 school year.
"We are excited to begin the new year with great people in leadership roles," District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. "There are challenges ahead of us and these are the type of leaders we need to navigate through these times."
Nine schools will see new principals for the upcoming year
The new principals in alphabetical order by school name are: Branchville High School -- Charles Gregory; Brookdale Elementary School -- LaTonya Nelson; Edisto Elementary School -- Eric. L. Brown; Elloree Elementary School -- Dr. Casandra Jenkins; Holly Hill Elementary School -- Johnnie Smith; Howard Middle School -- Dr. Sharon F. Hampton; Mellichamp Elementary School -- Dr. Elrica Glover; Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School -- Rahim EL-Amin; and STAR Center -- Dr. Lana Williams.
Branchville High School -- Charles Gregory
Gregory is entering his 22nd year in education.
He has served in many roles including teacher, coach, athletic director, hearing officer, district athletic director, assistant principal and principal at North Middle/High School.
Brookdale Elementary -- LaTonya Nelson
Nelson, a native of Kingstree, graduated from Claflin University with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education in 2004.
She later earned a master's of education in curriculum and instruction from Lesley University in 2007 and an educational specialist degree in 2009 from South Carolina State University.
Nelson has 16 years of experience, with eight years as a classroom teacher.
Nelson has previously served as the assistant principal at Brookdale and as principal at Edisto Elementary School. She has also served as an assistant principal at Sheridan Elementary School in the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5.
Edisto Elementary School -- Eric L. Brown
Brown is a 1992 graduate of South Carolina State University.
He has served in education for 25 years at the primary, elementary, middle and collegiate levels.
He has also served in administration for 20 years, and schools under his leadership have won state and national awards.
In addition, he is the author of two books and is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
His philosophy of education is “excellence is the expectation in everything that we do!”
Elloree Elementary School -- Dr. Casandra Jenkins
Jenkins has worked her entire professional career in Orangeburg County.
She has taught all instructional grade levels to include pre-K through 12th grades, and she has served as an adjunct professor for both Claflin University and South Carolina State University.
Jenkins says she is "extremely excited to be a part of the Elloree K-8 Warrior family" and is "looking forward to an awesome school year as we embrace our 'new normal.'"
Holly Hill Elementary -- Johnnie Smith
Smith was recently the assistant principal at Edisto Primary School for three years. Previously, he served as a band director in Darlington, Orangeburg County Consolidated School District 3 and Calhoun County school districts as well as an interventionist.
During his time as a band director, Smith's students received several awards. Those awards include several appearances in the South Carolina Band Directors Association State Finals for Marching Band.
Smith received his master's in educational administration from Southern Wesleyan University and bachelor's in music education from Claflin University.
His philosophy, "Do what is right for children. All children have the ability to learn. It is up to the educator to provide them with the right tools to achieve & succeed", guides his daily actions to ensure that every student is prepared for success.
Howard Middle School -- Dr. Sharon F. Hampton
Hampton is a 27-year veteran in education.
She has served as principal at Brookdale Elementary, assistant principal, guidance counselor for elementary, middle and high schools, and a teacher.
Hampton attended both Claflin University and South Carolina State University. She is the youngest of 10 and the daughter of the late John (Helen) Hampton.
Mellichamp Elementary School -- Dr. Elrica C. Glover
Glover spent 12 years as an elementary teacher, three years as a curriculum coordinator and instructional facilitator, five years as a teaching and learning coach and four years as an assistant principal. Most recently, Glover was the assistant principal at Mellichamp Elementary.
She earned a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education from South Carolina State University, a master’s degree in reading education from Clemson University, an education specialist degree in teaching from the University of South Carolina and a doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
Orangeburg Wilkinson High School -- Rahim EL-Amin
El-Amin has 18 years of experience as an educator, coach and administrator.
El-Amin is a 1997 graduate of Orangeburg Wilkinson High School.
He received his undergraduate degree from East Tennessee State University in 2002 and his graduate degree in 2009 from Concordia University Wisconsin.
El-Amin has three children.
STAR Center -- Dr. Lana Williams
Williams has just started her 28th year in the educational arena and has served in many capacities including as a teacher, principal and assistant principal.
Most recently, Williams served as the school district's chief of curriculum and instruction.
Williams is a graduate of Holly Hill-Roberts High School.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from South Carolina State University, a master’s degree in administration from the University of South Carolina and a doctor of education degree from S.C. State.
