OCSD welcomes several new principals for 2020-2021 school year

Elloree Elementary School -- Dr. Casandra Jenkins

Jenkins has worked her entire professional career in Orangeburg County.

She has taught all instructional grade levels to include pre-K through 12th grades, and she has served as an adjunct professor for both Claflin University and South Carolina State University.

Jenkins says she is "extremely excited to be a part of the Elloree K-8 Warrior family" and is "looking forward to an awesome school year as we embrace our 'new normal.'"

Holly Hill Elementary -- Johnnie Smith

Smith was recently the assistant principal at Edisto Primary School for three years. Previously, he served as a band director in Darlington, Orangeburg County Consolidated School District 3 and Calhoun County school districts as well as an interventionist.

During his time as a band director, Smith's students received several awards. Those awards include several appearances in the South Carolina Band Directors Association State Finals for Marching Band.

Smith received his master's in educational administration from Southern Wesleyan University and bachelor's in music education from Claflin University.