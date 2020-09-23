OCSD walks focus on suicide prevention; events offered chance to teach about ways to help

• Behaving recklessly

• Increasing use of drugs and/or alcohol

• Talking about seeking revenge

• Talking about feeling hopeless, trapped or a burden to others

• Looking for a way to commit suicide (for example, buying a gun)

• Talking about suicide or wanting to die

The National Institute for Mental Health recommends the following steps to help a loved one dealing with emotional pain and suicidal thoughts or intentions (which are more serious than thoughts):

• Ask: Confront your loved one in a caring and nonjudgmental way by saying: “I care about you, and I am worried. Are you thinking about hurting or killing yourself?” Research shows questioning does not increase suicides or the thought of suicide. As this can be a difficult thing to do, you might seek support from someone else who cares about the person.

• Keep them safe: Ask the person if they have any weapons or other lethal items that are easily accessible. If they do, help this person figure out a plan for removing the weapons so that they cannot be accessed.