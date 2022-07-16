OCSD trustees to take trip to see model for new O-W

Several Orangeburg County School District trustees and district leadership are planning a trip to Tennessee to tour a model of what could be a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

The day trip, scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, will be to West Ridge High School in Blountville, Tennessee.

The high school was designed by Charleston-based architectural firm LS3P, the same firm OCSD has hired to design a new O-W.

The proposed construction of a $100 million to $110 million high school is a part of a $190 million borrowing plan that will come before Orangeburg County voters Nov. 8 as part of a bond referendum. The plan would also go toward district-wide facilities upgrades.

"West Ridge High School was recently constructed by LS3P and is a model state-of-the-art educational facility," the OCSD said in a prepared statement. "Visits to model schools are a common practice as school districts grounded in a commitment to exemplary stewardship of taxpayer dollars consider facility and programmatic offerings as part of improvements.

"The LS3P architecture firm is fully covering the cost of travel, which entails a charter bus leaving Orangeburg early on July 19th, and returning later that same day in the evening," the district continued.

Joining trustees will be district administrators, and teachers and leadership of O-W’s athletic program. School officials say the trustees going on the trip will not constitute a quorum or majority of the board.

The new O-W is proposed to be built on 95 acres at the corner of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard, located near Interstate 26 Exit 145. The district swapped the land with the county to obtain the site.

The proposal includes space for 1,600 to 1,800 students and a dedicated front entrance, gymnasium, parking and athletic fields.

If voters approve the plan, the district hopes to have the school finished by the 2024-25 school year.

MB Kahn has been hired to serve as the construction manager for the project.

School officials have said a tax increase will not be required for the borrowing plan.

It is the first model school trip the district has held to date, though future visits to model schools "are likely," according to the district.

"Visiting schools provides an opportunity to learn first-hand from other school/district leaders what aspects of the design and layout contribute positively to the learning environment, and also what they’d recommend doing differently," the OCSD said.

"Planning for projects which are part of the no-tax increase bond referendum that will be before voters for consideration in November is underway now," the OCSD said. "Research, planning and design, ahead of November’s vote, has been communicated openly at meetings and is necessary to meet the established timeline for school facility improvements as presented.

"As long as students and teachers occupy aging facilities, taxpayer dollars will need to be expended to patch up those buildings to ensure they are appropriate for learning," the OCSD said. "The timeline presented, with all improvements planned to complete before the end of 2025, allows funding to be directed towards future improvements, instead of repairs, as quickly as possible."

The district's plans to borrow $190 million through the bond referendum have moved ahead despite a divided 5-4 board.

Voting for the facilities plan and bond referendum were trustees R.L. “Poppy” Brown, Betty Pelzer, Dr. Debora Brunson, Ruby Edwards and Peggy James-Tyler. Voting against were Dr. William O'Quinn, Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens, Idella Carson and Mary Ulmer.

Trustees in opposition to the plan have expressed concerns about its rationale and financial feasibility.

Of particular concern is the rationality of spending plans to replace a relatively recently constructed (1984, renovated in 1999, 2004) O-W while only renovating a 71-year-old Robert E. Howard Middle School to house elementary students.

Concerns about the cost of asbestos removal, bringing the building up to code to house elementary school students and useful life of Howard have all been posed.

School district officials say Howard has already received a new roof, a paint job and some new flooring that will help extend its life.

Under the proposal, Howard would house Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp elementary school students.

Whittaker, Brookdale and Mellichamp would close under the plan. The schools are within four miles of each other.

The work is scheduled to be done in time for the 2025-26 school year.

The district by law will be required to publicly post the bond referendum 60 days in advance of the Nov. 8 election, according to the Orangeburg County Voter Registration office.

In addition to the new OW, highlights of the plan include:

Construction of a new, 900-student elementary school at the existing Holly Hill Elementary School site on Brant Avenue.

The $40-45 million Holly Hill school would be built where the football fields and baseball fields are. The existing school would then be demolished.

The new school would serve students currently attending St. James-Gaillard Elementary, Holly Hill Elementary and Vance-Providence Elementary. Those three schools would close.

Elloree Elementary School would remain open and be renovated.

The new elementary school in Holly Hill would be built in time for the 2024-25 school year.

Adding a middle school wing at Lake Marion’s campus. This 20-classroom addition will hold around 400 to 500 students.

It would open in August 2024 to serve students from Holly Hill-Roberts Middle and Elloree Middle.

Combining smaller schools and closing the ones that need the most work.

Rivelon Elementary and Edisto Primary School exclusively serve early learners in pre-kindergarten through second grade. The underutilized schools have bordering attendance lines.

The district proposes completing minor renovations at Edisto Primary School and transitioning Rivelon students to EPS.

Roof work and flooring, painting and lighting would have to be done at Edisto Primary, which has a full wing not being used.

The district hopes to have the school open in the 2023-24 school year.

Building an additional 20-classroom wing at Clark Middle.

The additional wing at Clark Middle would hold between 400 and 500 students.

With a proposed addition of 28,312 square feet, Clark’s campus could be home to all middle-level students throughout the central area of the county, including those within Clark’s attendance zone and students previously zoned for Howard.