OCSD trustees focus on schools with tour; board ‘committed to being one school district’

Orangeburg County School District trustees toured several schools on Tuesday to better acquaint themselves with the breadth of the consolidated school district.

“They are committed to being one school district and being one school district requires you to have familiarity with the entire county,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said while touring William J. Clark Middle School.

“That is the purpose: to continue to expand the board's knowledge and my knowledge, but also to have an opportunity to see some of the great things that are going on with our facilities and our school facilities as a whole,” he said.

Foster said the board's tour was initially scheduled for the beginning of the year, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.

“We are very committed to our job,” OCSD Chair Ruby Edwards said. “In order for us to know what we have to do, we have to also make sure we are looking at all our schools. …

“The nine of us came in running hard to get started. We felt like today would be a good day to get on the bus and go visit and see where they all are located.”