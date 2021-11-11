OCSD trustees concerned about teacher treatment

Orangeburg County School District trustees raised concerns Tuesday about the treatment of school district employees, specifically teachers, by some school and district leaders.

Trustees said they learned of the issue from some employees in the district.

“We do have some people in this district who are probably not happy the way things are going and the morale is rather low,” trustee Dr. William O'Quinn said. “To retain our teachers, we need to do everything we can do to make this a good place for them to work.”

“We need to be sure their leaders and administrators are talking to them in the correct way,” O'Quinn said.

He said some employees are afraid to go to the district's human resources department to talk about the matter.

“They are afraid if they make any kind of waves that it will come back to them,” he said. “I think we need to do everything we can to retain the teachers that we’ve got – not just the first-year teachers, but all those who have been here 10, 15, 20 and even 30 years."