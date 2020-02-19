OCSD Transportation Department brightens senior’s holiday with gifts
OCSD Transportation Department brightens senior's holiday with gifts

021820 bus drivers senior gift

Dressed in a Santa suit, bus driver Delaine Green poses with some of the gifts the OCSD Transportation Department purchased for a local senior.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Bus drivers and monitors from the Orangeburg County School District Transportation Department got together to make the holiday extra special for an Orangeburg senior citizen.

Evangelist Delaine Green, a bus driver with the district, said all the drivers and monitors adopted Sadie Jeter through the Orangeburg County Department of Social Services and provided her with an assortment of gifts this past holiday season.

“It was laid by God. God just told me to bless someone I don’t know and asked me to include the transportation department,” Green said, noting that everyone pitched in to purchase items for Jeter.

Sadly, Jeter passed away on Jan. 8, but Green said it felt good to have brought her some holiday joy during the Christmas season with the presentation of presents.

“Her daughter said that was the first time she had smiled in months,” Green said.

