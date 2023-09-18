Orangeburg County School District teachers and principals will be able to receive merit-based stipends thanks to a partnership with Voorhees University.

The LIFE2: Leveraging Innovation for Educator Excellence federal grant will provide stipends to eligible K-12 teachers who teach core subjects. The stipends will be based on the students meeting certain criteria, such as performance on state testing and state learning objectives.

Teachers will be able to receive a stipend of up to $3,500 based on student score assessments as part of the grant.

“It is just an added incentive for them to continue to grow students and keep the momentum going in the classroom in all aspects,” OCSD Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Bernard E. Frost told trustees during their September board meeting.

Principals can earn up to $7,500 if 85 percent of their students show one year growth in achievement and achieve an accountability grade of B or higher.

Principals who sustain a good or excellent accountability grade or improve from good to excellent would also be eligible to receive up to a $7,500 stipend.

Principals can also earn up to $3,750 if state accountability school grades improve from unsatisfactory to below average, from below average to average, or average to good.

In related matters, trustees were informed about 67 certified teachers have received a $3,000 signing bonus as part of the Life2Grant with about 32 of the teachers being in special education and elementary education.

The total grant that will be awarded to the district to help pay for the signing bonuses is about $201,000.

The LIFE2 grant is focused on providing educational support for Calhoun and Orangeburg county school districts.

The goals of the grant include recruiting and retaining certified educators; supporting, improving and increasing teacher efficacy and building the capacity of teachers and school leaders.

In other matters:

Trustees unanimously approved a Narcan distribution policy in the district.

A new state law allows districts to offer naloxone, or Narcan-brand nasal spray to students and staff through the school nurses office. The drug is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is helping lead the effort alongside the S.C. Department of Education. DHEC says school resource officers have access to Narcan, but allowing nurses to also carry the product could save time if an emergency were to take place.

Under the policy, each school will receive doses of Narcan and nurses and two first responders in the district will be trained on how to use the drug.

All nurses and first responders will also be CPR certified, which is also critical in opioid overdose cases.

Trustees voted 7-1 to donate the Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School, St. James-Gaillard Elementary School and Vance-Providence Elementary schools to the towns of Holly Hill, Eutawville and Vance, respectively, for the repurposing of the schools for community and town use.

All three schools will close in the spring of 2025 as the new elementary school in Holly Hill will be ready for occupancy in the fall of 2025.

Trustee Mary Ulmer voted in opposition, having previously questioned if the community residents have been consulted about the repurposing plans. Trustee R.L. “Poppy” Brown said Vance residents were informed about the plans, but acknowledged he could not speak on behalf of Holly Hill or Eutawville.

The towns all cited their need for the buildings, saying they will help them grow and expand services for residents in their towns.

In other business:

Trustees were given an update on the William J. Clark Middle School and Lake Marion High School expansion projects.

Trustees were informed the construction pad has been built at the Clark Middle School. Construction fencing has been erected, demolition of underground storm lines has occurred and the building pad being is being compacted.

Materials have been ordered and new sewer lines will be installed next week, according to the school district.

At Lake Marion, construction fencing has been erected and completed and the fiber line has been demolished from the building pad area

Looking ahead, rough grading and installation of the building pad will continue, submittals for sewer lines have been approved, reinforcement steel bar is expected to arrive by the end of the month and footing will begin by month’s end.

The high school is being expanded to add a wing for middle school students.

The district’s annual Fall Family Community Engagement Summit is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Orangeburg County Library at 1645 Russell Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The summit will highlight the services the district provides with federal money it receives for education. Barbecue will be served and the Marshall Elementary School drumline is scheduled to perform.

Trustees were informed that the South Carolina Department of Education has discontinued its partnership with the S.C. Association of School Librarians, effective Aug. 25.

The state will instead communicate with school librarians directly and provide ongoing professional development, according to district officials.

SCASL will plan a face-to-face meeting with the State Department of Education in attempt to restore the partnership.

District officials said the discontinuation of the partnership will not have an impact on school librarians remaining in district schools.

Trustee Betty Pelzer was honored for receiving Level 4 recognition from the South Carolina School Boards Association Boardsmanship Institute. The SCSBA’s recognition demonstrates Pelzer’s commitment to public education and governing excellence.

Trustees recognized several Beta Club students from Holly Hill Elementary, Lockett Elementary, Edisto Elementary and St. James-Gaillard Elementary for their placement at the National Beta Club Convention held in Louisville, Kentucky this summer.

Trustees were informed the district received $6.5 million in revenue for the month of August, with total expenses of $7.5 million.

Expenses exceeded revenues because the district receives less local revenue at the beginning of every school year. Local revenue begins coming in around December, when property taxes start to come into the district.

Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School eighth-grade teacher Gervaris Wearing was recognized as the district’s Rookie Teacher of the Month for August.

Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School’s Cathy Huger was recognized as the district’s August Employee of the Month. Huger serves as the school’s counselor but also works on a number of different tasks.

Trustees held a moment of silence in honor of the late former District 4 board member Peggy James-Tyler and asked for prayers for her family. James-Tyler died Aug. 30 at the age of 80. Her seat will be filled by an appointment by the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation.

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at 102 Founders Court in Orangeburg. The meetings are also livestreamed on the district’s website.