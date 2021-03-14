OCSD to offer extended learning ; extra help will address COVID loss

Teachers are beginning the process of providing course recommendations for current 8th and 11th grade students.

The recommendations are made by teachers based on their students’ classroom performance.

The course recommendations will enable school administrators to better plan for class and staffing needs.

The process also helps prepare parents and teachers for high school students’ Individual Graduation Plans.

Trustee Dr. Debora Brunson stressed the need for the district to make sure benchmarks are in place and monitored to ensure students graduate on time and are taking the appropriate courses.

“There might have been some slack in this process and that is why graduation rates have been so low,” Brunson said

She also stressed the need for student transcripts to be closely monitored.

“If we are going to increase our graduation rates, then this process is crucial,” Brunson said.

Foster said counselors and assistant principals have been trained to audit transcripts via an online format.

“We have identified that as an area of need,” Foster said.