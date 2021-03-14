OCSD to offer extended learning ; extra help will address COVID loss

The Orangeburg County School District will offer extended learning opportunities for students during the next school year in an effort to make up for learning lost during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021-2022 academic school year will include 20 extended learning days, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said last week.
The learning days will be held before school starts in August and one or two Saturdays a month for a few months during the school year.
“We have built in some extended learning days for our teachers who are willing to work but also for those identified students who we know need additional support,” Foster said. “We will be addressing the learning loss.”
The extended learning days are federally funded and will not cost the district.
Trustees gave unanimous first reading approval to the 2021-2022 academic calendar.
The 180-day school year will begin Aug. 16.
The year will include ten teacher professional development days, three inclement weather days and a week off during the week of Thanksgiving for fall break.
The calendar does not include President's Day or Memorial Day as holidays.
Individual graduation plans
Teachers are beginning the process of providing course recommendations for current 8th and 11th grade students.
The recommendations are made by teachers based on their students’ classroom performance.
The course recommendations will enable school administrators to better plan for class and staffing needs.
The process also helps prepare parents and teachers for high school students’ Individual Graduation Plans.
Trustee Dr. Debora Brunson stressed the need for the district to make sure benchmarks are in place and monitored to ensure students graduate on time and are taking the appropriate courses.
“There might have been some slack in this process and that is why graduation rates have been so low,” Brunson said
She also stressed the need for student transcripts to be closely monitored.
“If we are going to increase our graduation rates, then this process is crucial,” Brunson said.
Foster said counselors and assistant principals have been trained to audit transcripts via an online format.
“We have identified that as an area of need,” Foster said.
Orangeburg Online
As the district transitions to more traditional face-to-face learning, it will maintain its virtual learning experience through Orangeburg Online.
Pre-K through eighth grade students who wish to continue with Orangeburg Online are asked to commit to the format for a year, while high school students are asked to commit for a semester.
Educators will apply to serve as Orangeburg Online teachers.
For the next month, the district will provide orientation and early registration for online students. Training for educators will begin in May.
The district will begin to shift from having teachers handle both online and in-person instruction. Online teachers will strictly focus on online instruction.
The district has also ordered additional hot spots for students struggling to receive online instruction.
Brunson questioned if there will be enough teachers to teach solely online without impacting face-to-face instruction.
“We will probably most likely have to cap the numbers at various levels to address the staffing,” Foster said. The district will continue to roll put details.”
He said, “If we don't offer a virtual option to our students, Connections Academy will.”