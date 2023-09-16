Orangeburg County School District is dedicating Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, to observe Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month.

The district is calling upon students, staff and community members to wear turquoise on Sept. 20 as a visible pledge of unity and awareness. The observance underscores OCSD's commitment to creating a support system for the mental well-being of everyone in the school community.

"Suicide is a complex and difficult subject, but we must talk about it openly to remove the stigma and encourage those who are struggling to seek help," said Joyce McDaniel-Felder, OCSD mental health facilitator. "We believe in fostering an environment where every student knows that their life matters and that they have a community that cares."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 and 34.

"The stigma associated with mental health issues and seeking help is one of the most significant barriers to prevention," McDaniel-Felder said. "It's time to change the narrative. The conversation must start with us, and it must start now. No one should have to suffer in silence."

It is important to recognize certain risk factors that can elevate the likelihood of suicidal thoughts or actions. These include, but are not limited to, feelings of hopelessness, history of trauma or abuse, and ongoing challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts or tendencies should dial 988 for the Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7, or 911 for emergency services in the U.S. For local resources, Community Crisis Response and Intervention can be reached at 833-364-2274.

For more information, contact Joyce McDaniel-Felder at joyce.felder@ocsdsc.org