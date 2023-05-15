Orangeburg County School District’s Department of Student Services will lead the observance of Mental Health Awareness Month by donning green on May 17 for “Go Green Day.”

This symbolic gesture aims to promote mental health awareness, spark conversation and show solidarity with those affected by mental health conditions.

“We are excited about the opportunity to visibly show our support and create an environment of acceptance and dialogue,” said Joyce McDaniel-Felder, OCSD mental health facilitator.

“When we wear green on May 17, we are sending a powerful message that mental health matters and that it’s OK to reach out for help,” she said.

The initiative aligns with the Department of Student Services' ongoing commitment to prioritize mental health within the school district. They provide a range of services including counseling, mental health education and wellness programs for students, staff and families in the district.

“Mental Health Awareness Month is a significant time, but our commitment extends throughout the year,” McDaniel-Felder said. “We strive to create an atmosphere where mental health is not stigmatized but understood and openly discussed. We want everyone in our community to feel empowered to seek support when needed.”

The Department of Student Services encourages everyone in the OCSD community to join them in wearing green on May 17 as a show of solidarity and support for those grappling with mental health issues.

The Department of Student Services includes guidance counselors, school psychologists, social workers and health services staff.