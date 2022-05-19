OCSD to maintain school resource officers at 8 schools

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office renewed its contract with the Orangeburg County School District to continue to provide resource officers and security detail at eight county schools for the 2022-23 school year.

Orangeburg County Council on Monday unanimously passed a resolution for the OCSO to provide security or school resource officers to Howard Middle School, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Edisto High School, Carver-Edisto Middle School, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School, Branchville High School, Bethune-Bowman High School and Lake Marion High School.

The school resource officers will be paid for by the S.C. Department of Education but the district needs to do a security contract with the sheriff's office, said Harold Young, Orangeburg County administrator.

The school district has been proactive in ensuring the safety of schools in the district.

In August 2021, there was a shooting at the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School that left three students injured.

The district has worked in conjunction with the sheriff’s office to provide media and video tools to educate students about the consequences of participating in violent acts against school officials or school property.

The OCSD in the past has sought grant monies from the S.C. Department of Public Safety to help train and equip school resource officers.

The SCDPS Office of Highway Safety and Justice administers the program. The funds are provided from the SCDE to SCDPS.

In other matters, council unanimously approved the second phase of broadband infrastructure expansion for $1,791,108.

Massachusetts-based Genuine Cable Group was awarded the contract.

The monies are a part of a $13.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture ReConnect Program grant the county received that covers Cope, Felderville, and portions of Santee, Neeses and North.

"A lot of times we talk about budget crunches and millage caps and people see some of these figures being thrown around and they think all of that is coming from the generated tax," Young said. "It is not. It is federal monies that is being passed down."

Phase 1 is eastern Orangeburg, with a targeted completion by the end of the year, though there could be delays due to supply-chain issues.

Phase 2 is in western Orangeburg. Phase 2 should be completed by midyear 2023.

In other business:

Council unanimously voted to spend $155,796.20 to remount two EMS ambulances. Southeastern Specialty Vehicles out of Henderson, North Carolina, is the company that will do the remounts.

Council tabled a vote to determine whether to allow council members to attend future meetings virtually under certain stipulations.

The matter was tabled because council's administrative committee, which took the matter up for discussion earlier Monday, did not have a quorum in order to make a decision for the entire council's consideration.

The issue of allowing council members to attend meetings virtually was initially brought up at the May 2 regularly scheduled meeting, but was transferred to the committee after some council members expressed concerns the ordinance as written provided too much leeway for a council member to meet virtually without a valid reason for doing so.

Council gave unanimous third and final reading approval to tax incentives for Premium Peanut, including a 30-year fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement and the placement of the project in a multicounty business park with Dorchester County.

Premium Peanut announced plans to invest $64.3 million and create 130 new jobs in a peanut-shelling plant. The company will locate in the S.C. Gateway Park in Santee.

The company plans to break ground this spring. No one spoke during the public hearing.

Council gave unanimous third and final reading to the development of an industrial waste pretreatment program designed to meet the latest federal standards.

County officials say recent interest from various industries looking at locating to Orangeburg County would require an industrial waste pretreatment program as part of the manufacturing processes. The new program would aim to address these potential new users.

No one spoke during the public hearing.

Council gave unanimous final approval to rezone property on Old Number Six Highway in Vance to residential general for a 223-acre residential development. The property has been zoned forest agriculture.

The property is near Westberry Drive or about 1 mile west of Vance and about 2 miles east of Santee. Details about the residential development were not immediately available.

Council read two resolutions honoring Lizzie Mae Dantzler on her 95th birthday and her sister, Annie Lee Dantzler, on her 105th birthday.

Both are residents of Edisto Post-Acute. The resolutions honored the lives of the woman and their contributions to their communities and families.

Young wished his mother, Ruth Marie, a happy birthday. Her birthday was May 16.

Council offered their prayers for Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith, whose son died. Council also offered prayers for county Risk Services Division Director Todd Williams on the passing away of his brother, retired 1st Circuit Judge Jimmy Williams.

Council voted to go into closed session to discuss a number of matters, including to receive an economic development update on a number of projects including on Project Jonga, Project Elephant, Project Sea, Project Gigi, Project Independence and Project Vincent.

Council also went into closed session to discuss a contractual matter related to Project 601 and a personnel matter involving a county employee.

