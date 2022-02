Orangeburg County School District will host s vendor drop-in March 1 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Orangeburg County Library, 1625 Russell St.

The district is welcoming local business interest in serving the district. Learn how to provide you products and services to the district.

A virtual option is also available. Join the Zoom meeting:

• Meeting ID – 593 330 0769

• Passcode – OCSD2922

For more information, contact Greg Twitty, procurement coordinator at gregtwittyocsdsc.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0