OCSD to hold Youth Apprenticeship Signing Day

Orangeburg County School District’s new initiative, Professional Readiness through Educational Programs, will host its first Youth Apprenticeship Signing Day event on Monday.

As a registered employer with the Department of Labor and Apprenticeship Carolina, OCSD is providing four 11th-grade students the opportunity to demonstrate college and career readiness, while gaining authentic work experience and earning a paycheck for the next two years.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to partner with Apprenticeship Carolina and offer this wonderful experience to our students,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said in a release.

“It is not only our school system and community’s duty to prepare college-bound students for their success in higher education, but also our responsibility to ensure graduates are equipped with employable skills and a viable pathway for success in the workplace,” he said.

OCSD’s four apprentices include Marlee Gardner of North Middle/High School (automotive technician), Saniya White of Lake Marion High School (accounting technician), Maurice Tucker of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School (building maintenance) and Tamia Yarbrough of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School (accounting technician).