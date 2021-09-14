OCSD to hold ‘active intruder drill’ at Clark Middle

Orangeburg County School District is planning to hold an “active intruder drill” at Clark Middle School on Wednesday.

The exercise will be held in collaboration with Orangeburg County Emergency Services. It will involve numerous law enforcement and emergency services agencies who will be training together for an intruder event.

The drill is one of several that will be held throughout the coming months as part of the district’s comprehensive emergency training schedule.

