OCSD to end virtual option; Orangeburg Online sees lower numbers

The Orangeburg County School District will end the virtual learning option for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

The school year ended with about 162 students districtwide still using Orangeburg Online virtual learning. District officials say the low numbers are making it difficult to staff the virtual option.

The district will instead provide distance learning, meaning students will physically be in a school building although their instructor could be providing instruction from another building.

“With the course request being so small with only 170 something students requesting, it is difficult to staff that at this point so this makes it easier to staff and not overload our teachers,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said.

The district has provided Orangeburg Online since the COVID pandemic hit, allowing students to receive instruction at home while teachers taught in the classroom.

Distance learning will be provided in 16 classes using Cisco and Webex labs for 2022-2023 school year.

Distance learning will enable students taking one class, for example English II, at two different schools to receive instruction from an OCSD teacher, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Andress Carter-Sims said.

Distance learning will also enable the district to use its own teachers when it cannot fill a vacancy in a certain classroom rather than outsourcing.

“At this point, we have a number of teachers who are teaching during their planning time. Of course they are being compensated, but in looking at the projections based on the current certified vacancies that we have, we would not have as many teachers needing to do distance learning at this point compared to the number of teachers we have serving 162 students,” Carter-Sims said.

Though trustees voted to end virtual learning, Idella Carson expressed some concerns.

“This pandemic has not left us yet,” Carson said. “It is coming back again strong and it is attacking younger children now.”

In other matters:

• Trustees unanimously approved continuing to offer the Waterford curriculum to district pre-kindergarten to second-grade students in the district. The program provides supplemental academic support to help improve reading proficiency and skills.

Prior to voting, trustees heard from four teachers who praised the program's success, noting an improvement in reading and reading fluency levels.

The program has also helped with the district's students whose second language is English.

About 71 kindergarten through second-grade teachers are participating in the program and 25 pre-K teachers area also using the program.

Currently, there are about 2,240 students in the district, with a total over three years of 6,720.

The program costs $37.35 per child. The school district is paying for the pilot program. The South Carolina Department of Transportation pays for the 4K students.

• Trustees unanimously agreed to maintain the same pay rate for teachers and support staff for summer school as it did last year. Teachers will get paid $50 an hour and support staff $25 an hour. Summer school will start June 9 and run through June 30.

• Trustees voted to name Synergy Comp Insurance Company out of Sharon, Pennsylvania as the workers compensation provider for the district for the 2022-2023 school year at a cost of $986,637. The company received positive reviews from other customers.

• Trustees recognized Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School senior Shaniya Jeffcoat for winning the Midlands second annual Strong Men and Women in South Carolina History student writing contest. Jeffcoat wrote about Sumter native Charlotta Bass, an educator, newspaper publisher-editor and civil rights activist.

Jeffcoat will receive an Apple MacBook Air and the school will receive $1,000. She will also be recognized during the unveiling ceremony for the 2023 African American history calendar in October.

• Trustees recognized Lake Marion High School football player Jayden Davis and O-W football player Ricardo Sprinkle for placing in the top 10 finalists for the 2022 Bridge Builder Excellence award. The award, given by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame, is presented to student-athletes who are exemplary off and on the field.

• Trustees recognized students from The Technology Center for coming in first place at the South Carolina SkillsUSA State Champions for Chapter display.

It is the fourth consecutive year that the students won first place in the contest.

The students will compete for the national title at the end of June in Atlanta, Georgia.

• The school district will hold an intruder drill on June 6 at Edisto High School that will simulate a school shooting and mass casualty event.

Students will not be on campus during the event though staff, administration and the Special Emergency Response Team will be on hand to conduct the drill.

The drill will involve the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, the State Law Enforcement Agency, S.C. Highway Patrol, town police departments, county emergency services, fire departments and the hospital.

• Trustees unanimously approved hiring a new principal for Howard Middle School.

• Trustees unanimously approved hiring a new assistant principal for Marshall Elementary School.

• The next board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the district headquarters at 102 Founders Court.

• A brief discussion was held on possibly allowing the public to attend meetings in-person, though no official decision was made on the matter.

