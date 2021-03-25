OCSD to distribute food boxes in Santee

The Orangeburg County School District will be distributing food boxes Friday morning at Lake Marion High School.
The food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. The school is located at 3656 Tee Vee Road in Santee.
Food boxes are free and will be distributed while supplies last. About 1,200 boxes will be distributed.
The event is open to the entire community and is made possible by a grant from Save the Children.
Gene Zaleski
Staff Writer
Gene Zaleski is a reporter/staff writer with The Times and Democrat. To get local news all the time, become a member at https://thetandd.com/members/join/
