OCSD to distribute food boxes in Cope

The Orangeburg County School District is distributing food boxes Friday morning at Cope Area Vocational Center.

The food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. The center is located at 6052 Slab Landing Road in Cope.

Food boxes are free and will be distributed while supplies last. About 1,200 boxes will be distributed.

The event is open to the entire community and is made possible by a grant from Save the Children.

Food boxes will also be distributed Friday, March 26, at Lake Marion High School beginning at 10 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.