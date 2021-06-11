OCSD to conduct inventory of fixed assets to comply with audit findings

The Orangeburg County School District is to spend nearly half a million dollars to conduct an inventory of the district's fixed assets.

The board voted Tuesday to hire Follett School Solutions Inc. at about $474,000 to conduct the inventory of about 62,000 of the district's fixed assets.

"We don't have an option," OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. "This was a finding on our audit that we have to get corrected. We knew there would be a significant investment to do this for now three total school districts to make sure those things are appropriate for our audit moving forward."

Foster said the inventory project is the final piece the district needs to correct from its 2019-20 audit.

The 2019-20 audit revealed the district failed to include a list of capital asset records and depreciation schedules from the three former school districts consolidated into one.

Follett will inventory resources and identify obsolete materials that need to be removed. The items will all be tagged and barcoded, said Greg Twitty, district procurement coordinator.

The project will also help the district to better keep track of the allocation of resources.