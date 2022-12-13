OCSD teachers and staff receive almost $30,000 in grants

More than $28,000 has been awarded to Orangeburg County School District teachers and staff to fund creative ideas and unique learning opportunities that are outside of the financial support generally available in the district’s budget.

The Dr. Irene H. Myers Education Grant is a funding opportunity made available through the local education foundation that was established in memory of Myers for her dedicated service of 45 years to public education in the community.

The Orangeburg County School District Education Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that was formed for charitable and educational purposes, and to sponsor educational activities in local public schools.

From an after-school arts camp for mastering painting, an elementary school choral group to lift the spirits, to a math program for advanced minds, and a book club to explore imaginary worlds, the district’s grant recipients will receive the necessary funding to advance the interests of their students.

A total of $28,622.70 will be awarded to OCSD teachers and staff, with each awardee receiving up to $500 in funding.

“Our board members and other volunteers who read and award the grants are amazed year after year by the innovation and creativity of Orangeburg’s teachers,” said John Singh, chairperson of the foundation. He’s also the City of Orangeburg’s assistant administrator.

“I know that I speak for our entire board in saying that we are very pleased to fund these projects and support engaging teaching and learning,” he said.