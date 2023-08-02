The winners of the teacher of the year and support staff of the year awards were announced during the Orangeburg County School District convocation on Wednesday.
The winners were:
- OCSD Teacher of the Year - Audrey Irick, Marshall Elementary
- OCSD Alternate Teacher of the year - Mary Stephens, Elloree Primary
- OCSD Support Staff of the Year - Katina Guinyard, Cope Area District Office
- OCSD Alternate Support Staff of the Year - Stephanie Felder-Hilliard, Whittaker Elementary
