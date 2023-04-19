Orangeburg County School District's superintendent is defending selection of Cook Road land as a location of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

"We have the due diligence," District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster told a standing-room-only crowd gathered at the regularly scheduled April school board meeting. "I heard people mention that it (site selection) was rushed."

"Here are 300-plus pages of due diligence of engineering, environmental control, species that were done to make sure that we don't enter into an agreement and accompany land that we can't build on," Foster said.

Foster said he would be willing to sit down with residents of Cook Road and neighboring communities personally to discuss the process and to show them the research.

"We didn't say we were going to run this down the throat of the folks around Cook Road," he said.

Those in opposition about placement of the school on Cook Road came out to the meeting wearing red, a symbol to stop the plans.

School district trustees did not make any decision on what to do with the Cook Road property during their Tuesday meeting but at the suggestion of trustee Mary Ulmer said they will consider having a board meeting to further discuss the site-selection process for a new high school.

The school board meeting was held a day after Orangeburg County Council gave its final OK to giving the land to the school district in exchange for the old Dantzler Middle School on U.S. Highway 15.

Council voted 5-2 for third-reading approval to an ordinance giving the school district the land.

Councilwoman Janie Cooper Smith, who was in attendance at the school board meeting, and Councilwoman Latisha Walker both voted in opposition. An attempt by Cooper-Smith to table third reading failed for lack of a second.

County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright defended his decision to move the process forward, noting the decision on where to locate the school is ultimately up to the school district.

County voters approved the construction of a new high school in a November referendum. The cost is estimated at $116 million.

The county and the school district initially planned a land swap that would have allowed the new high school to be built on 95 acres near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard.

The county then learned neighboring industries such as Zeus would have a more difficult time expanding if the high school were built at the Red Bank Road site.

The county has since sold the 95 acres for about $1.45 million for possible future economic development.

With the proceeds from the sale, the county purchased 89 acres on Cook Road for $2.2 million.

The property is vacant agricultural land located across from Carolina Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic and across from Sweet Maple Drive.

Foster acknowledged that he should have informed and engaged the Cook Road and Belleville Road communities often and said he "stayed quiet too long."

"That is what Dr. Foster did wrong because it led you all to think or gather misinformation that you may need to know so that you are better informed as to the entire process of how we got here," Foster said.

Foster explained how the school district has worked with the county in finding land for construction of the new high school and how the initial land on Red Bank Road fell through.

"When I am told as superintendent that there is the potential that a large industry is threatening to leave if they can't use that site for expansion, then my response was 'yes, I will consider that because I don't want to have an undue burden on the community as well economically,'" Foster said.

When that fell through, Foster said the district was asked by the county what criteria would be needed for property and Foster said the criteria was provided.

"We have to have the accurate acreage; we have a signed agreement for a no-cost piece of property. It has to be in proximity to OCtech (Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College) for our students that have to go there and also our Technology Center," Foster said. "That was the request and at that point, I was asked to bring some options for this school board to consider."

"We just didn't say Cook Road and we didn't go and look at Cook Road, nor did we bring Cook Road for a debate," Foster said. "Cook Road was brought to us and asked if we would consider those things."

Foster acknowledged the district looked at two sites on Russell Street by Interstate 26, but one had poor access, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, and the other was too costly.

In answer to concerns that work has already been done on the land without official approval, Foster said the district has done surveys on property "to ensure we don't get something that we can't use."

"Those are things that happen in any due-diligence project of this magnitude," Foster said.

Many residents expressed concerns about how the process was handled as well as the foreseen impacts of the proposal to include enhanced traffic, noise, property value loss, quality of life and taxes.

Residents specifically expressed concerns that they were not engaged or consulted about the possible plans to locate a high school in their neighborhood.

Unlike at the Orangeburg County Council meeting held earlier this week, individuals speaking before the OCSD board needed to request to speak prior to the meeting.

"We are deeply concerned about the increased traffic, noise pollution and safety issues that would arise from the new construction that would create hazardous and congested conditions making it difficult for us to enter and exit our neighborhoods safely," neighbor Darlene Jenkins said. "The noise from outdoor games band practices will also create a significant disturbance in our community."

"Surely all of the board members, if not the majority, should know the tremendous hardship and inconvenience that this decision will impose on everyone in the area and the disrespect shown to our churches if the school is built on Cook Road," Jenkins continued.

She noted Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and North Orangeburg United Methodist Church will have church services on Friday nights.

"If the school is built on Cook Road and there is a football game being played, imagine the impact on the worship service," she said. "Funeral services around the time of dismissal of the school, imagine the impact."

Jenkins said the residents of Cook Road and surrounding neighborhoods "never envisioned hosting a high school."

"We ask thoughtful deliberation of the placement of this high school and not just reinforce systemic institutional racism, but with a vision that in the future it will improve its performance and attract others to attend," Jenkins said. "Placement in a residential community will not foster that type of multicultural interest investment and overall improvement."

"This project should not be a sprint rushed to finish, therefore that will require time to address the concerns of the community and to look for another site to build the new O-W," Jenkins said.

Cook Road resident Rev. Whittaker Middleton echoed Jenkins, asking the board to "explore alternative sites" for a new high school.

"We also recommend that once new sites are identified that a feasibility study be conducted to involve the citizens who will be impacted by the changes a new school will bring," Middleton said. "When you take on a project of this magnitude, it is critical that we make every effort possible to involve and to invite people to buy into rather than to exclude."

Trustees Mary Ulmer and Idella Carson both cited the board's policy about the "duty of the board to act in the best interest of the community when it comes to educating our children and in the best interest of that community that we serve."

"As a board member of the Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees, I am requesting that we meet as a board because we have not done this to discuss the concerns that were brought to us tonight and to look at the documents that Dr. Foster has so we will know as a board where we stand."

"Every document I have the board already has," Foster said. "There is no document that is in this book that has not been shared with our board."

Foster also said Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young outlined the process of the land swap at the district's Jan. 10 meeting.

Carson called into question the meeting.

"That was not presented to us, it was not on the agenda and it was presented in executive session, which was a violation of ethics," Carson said.

She also noted the board failed to "provide opportunities for public engagement" as stipulated in its policy.

Her comments received a round of applause.

"That is exactly true and that is what we have done and we will continue to do that," Board Chair Ruby Edwards said. "We have always had transparency."

Edwards' comments brought groans from the audience.

"Yes we have," Edwards said, trying to bring order to the meeting. "We have listened and we have heard. Trust me we will do everything in our power to do what is best for the county the children, the community and everybody."